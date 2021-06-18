The Week Ahead: Berkeley Group, Crest Nicholson, DS Smith
18th June 2021 12:17
Our head of markets looks at another batch of upcoming results and names the big events to watch.
Monday 21 June
Trading statements
Brandshield Systems, SysGroup
AGM/EGM
Challenger Acquisitions, Derwent London, Gresham House Energy Storage Fund, Gresham Technologies, ICG Enterprise Trust, Randall & Quilter
Tuesday 22 June
Trading statements
Centrica, DS Smith (LSE:SMDS), Staffline, Trackwise Designs
AGM/EGM
Caerus Mineral Resources, Coca-Cola HBC, Cora Gold, EPE Special Opportunities, Frenkel Topping, Intelligent Ultrasound, RTW Venture Fund, Surgical Innovations, Urban Exposure
Wednesday 23 June
Trading statements
Berkeley Group (LSE:BKG), Harbour Energy, Joules, Liontrust Asset Management, Manolete Partners
AGM/EGM
Angling Direct, Clontarf Energy, Dignity, Directa Plus, ECSC Group, Harbour Energy, Incanthera, IQE, JKX Oil & Gas, LSL Property Services, Oriole Resources, Pebble Beach Systems, PetroTal, Premier Oil, Velocys, Vertu Motors, Woodbois
Thursday 24 June
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Vodafone (LSE:VOD), British Land (LSE:BLND), JD Sports Fashion (LSE:JD.) and Tate & Lyle (LSE:TATE).
Trading statements
Crest Nicholson (LSE:CRST), James Latham, John Wood Group, XPS Pensions
AGM/EGM
Argo Blockchain, Atalaya Mining, Boston International Holdings, Fresnillo, Gemfields, Incanthera, Itaconix, Kavango Resources, NB Distressed Debt Investment Fund, Science in Sport, Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust, Serica Energy, STM Group, Tandem, THG, Westminster Group
Friday 25 June
Trading statements
Nothing in the diary yet
AGM/EGM
Tiziana Life Sciences, Inspiration Healthcare, Gulf Marine Services, Cadogan Petroleum, Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals, SDX Energy, Norman Broadbent, Serabi Gold
