The Week Ahead: Diageo, easyJet, US tech giants

Monday 25 January

Trading statements

JTC, Midwich Group, Plant Health Care, SThree, Yamana Gold

AGM/EGM

Cineworld

Tuesday 26 January

Trading statements

Crest Nicholson, DP Eurasia, Harworth Grou, PZ Cussons, Quiz, Saga, UDG Healthcare

AGM/EGM

Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trust

Wednesday 27 January

Trading statements

Brewin Dolphin, Fresnillo, Hargreaves Services, Redx Pharma, SCS Group, Tullow Oil

AGM/EGM

AJ Bell, Critical Metals, Lowland Investment, Marston's, Renew Holdings

Thursday 28 January

Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Pennon, Victrex and IG Group.

Trading statements

3i Group, Anglo American, Diageo (LSE:DGE), easyJet (LSE:EZJ), Euromoney Institutional Investor, Fevertree Drinks, Intermediate Capital, ITM Power, Joules, KAZ Minerals, Oxford BioDynamics, Rank, St James's Place, Tritax Big Box REIT, Wizz Air

AGM/EGM

Britvic, Europa Oil & Gas, RDI REIT, Sunrise Resources, Tertiary Minerals

Friday 29 January

Trading statements

Airtel Africa

AGM/EGM



Avon Rubber, Treatt,Scotgold Resources, Hollywood Bowl Group, Caledonian Trust, Live Company Group, Nostra Terra Oil And Gas, Asiamet Resources, Dalata Hotel Group



