The Week Ahead: Diageo, easyJet, US tech giants
Share on:
Richard Hunter picks out the company results and events to look out for in the days ahead.
Results are coming thick and fast in the US, so visit our suite of useful content to navigate the Q4 earnings season.
- Find out which big US companies are reporting and when by opening our new calendar
- What is earnings season?
- Want to buy and sell U shares? It’s easy to do. Here’s how
- Investing in the US stock market: a beginner’s guide
Monday 25 January
Trading statements
JTC, Midwich Group, Plant Health Care, SThree, Yamana Gold
AGM/EGM
Cineworld
Tuesday 26 January
Trading statements
Crest Nicholson, DP Eurasia, Harworth Grou, PZ Cussons, Quiz, Saga, UDG Healthcare
AGM/EGM
Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trust
Wednesday 27 January
Trading statements
Brewin Dolphin, Fresnillo, Hargreaves Services, Redx Pharma, SCS Group, Tullow Oil
AGM/EGM
AJ Bell, Critical Metals, Lowland Investment, Marston's, Renew Holdings
Thursday 28 January
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Pennon, Victrex and IG Group.
Trading statements
3i Group, Anglo American, Diageo (LSE:DGE), easyJet (LSE:EZJ), Euromoney Institutional Investor, Fevertree Drinks, Intermediate Capital, ITM Power, Joules, KAZ Minerals, Oxford BioDynamics, Rank, St James's Place, Tritax Big Box REIT, Wizz Air
AGM/EGM
Britvic, Europa Oil & Gas, RDI REIT, Sunrise Resources, Tertiary Minerals
Friday 29 January
Trading statements
Airtel Africa
AGM/EGM
Avon Rubber, Treatt,Scotgold Resources, Hollywood Bowl Group, Caledonian Trust, Live Company Group, Nostra Terra Oil And Gas, Asiamet Resources, Dalata Hotel Group
These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.
Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.