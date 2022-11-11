The Week Ahead: Imperial Brands, Burberry, Vodafone, BAE Systems
Results season is in full swing and there are plenty of high-profile earnings reports scheduled over the coming days. Here are the key dates for your diary.
Monday 14 November
Trading statements
Atalaya Mining, Biome Technologies, Cake Box Holdings, Diversified Energy, HgCapital Trust, Informa, Kainos, MySale, S4 Capital, SRT Marine Systems, Totally
AGM/EGM
DeepVerge
Tuesday 15 November
Trading statements
AdEPT Technology, BAE Systems (LSE:BA.), Gear4Music, Imperial Brands (LSE:IMB), Land Securities, Melrose Industries, Ninety One, R&Q Insurance Holdings, Speedy Hire, Vesuvius, Vodafone Group (LSE:VOD), Wincanton, Workspace Group
AGM/EGM
Berkeley Energia, Biffa, Craneware, Unicorn AIM VCT, Unicorn Mineral Resources
Wednesday 16 November
Trading statements
Aristocrat Leisure, British Land, Castings, CMC Markets, Enteq Technologies, Experian, Mediclinic International, Premier Foods, Renold, Sage, Schroder Global Real Estate Securities, Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust, SSE
AGM/EGM
European Opportunities Trust, GreenX Metals, Jubilee Metals, Litigation Capital Management, Marble Point Loan Financing, McBride, Petra Diamonds, Smiths Group, ThinkSmart
Thursday 17 November
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Bunzl, FirstGroup, GSK and Unilever.
Trading statements
Burberry Group (LSE:BRBY), Close Brothers, Fuller, Smith & Turner, Grainger, Great Portland Estates, Halma, Integrated Diagnostics Holdings, Intermediate Capital Group, International Distributions Services, Investec, Keller Group, Mitie Group, Pershing Square Holdings, Redcentric, Seraphim Space Investment Trust Spirax-Sarco Engineering, Syncona, Tyman, Virgin Money UK, Zytronic
AGM/EGM
Advance Energy, Aveva Group, Close Brothers, Cordel Group, Eagle Eye Solutions, Finsbury Food Group, FW Thorpe, Henderson EuroTrust, JD Wetherspoon, Kier Group, New Star Investment Trust, Reabold Resources, Ricardo, Seraphim Space Investment Trust, Superdry, Supermarket Income REIT, Thor Mining
Friday 18 November
Trading statements
Liontrust Asset Management
AGM/EGM
MJ Gleeson, Sovereign Metals
