The Week Ahead: Imperial Brands, Burberry, Vodafone, BAE Systems

11th November 2022 11:28

Results season is in full swing and there are plenty of high-profile earnings reports scheduled over the coming days. Here are the key dates for your diary.

Monday 14 November

Trading statements

Atalaya Mining, Biome Technologies, Cake Box Holdings, Diversified Energy, HgCapital Trust, Informa, Kainos, MySale, S4 Capital, SRT Marine Systems, Totally

AGM/EGM

DeepVerge

Tuesday 15 November

Trading statements

AdEPT Technology, BAE Systems (LSE:BA.), Gear4Music, Imperial Brands (LSE:IMB), Land Securities, Melrose Industries, Ninety One, R&Q Insurance Holdings, Speedy Hire, Vesuvius, Vodafone Group (LSE:VOD), Wincanton, Workspace Group

AGM/EGM

Berkeley Energia, Biffa, Craneware, Unicorn AIM VCT, Unicorn Mineral Resources

Wednesday 16 November

Trading statements

Aristocrat Leisure, British Land, Castings, CMC Markets, Enteq Technologies, Experian, Mediclinic International, Premier Foods, Renold, Sage, Schroder Global Real Estate Securities, Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust, SSE

AGM/EGM

European Opportunities Trust, GreenX Metals, Jubilee Metals, Litigation Capital Management, Marble Point Loan Financing, McBride, Petra Diamonds, Smiths Group, ThinkSmart

Thursday 17 November

Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Bunzl, FirstGroup, GSK and Unilever.

Trading statements

Burberry Group (LSE:BRBY), Close Brothers, Fuller, Smith & Turner, Grainger, Great Portland Estates, Halma, Integrated Diagnostics Holdings, Intermediate Capital Group, International Distributions Services, Investec, Keller Group, Mitie Group, Pershing Square Holdings, Redcentric, Seraphim Space Investment Trust Spirax-Sarco Engineering, Syncona, Tyman, Virgin Money UK, Zytronic

AGM/EGM

Advance Energy, Aveva Group, Close Brothers, Cordel Group, Eagle Eye Solutions, Finsbury Food Group, FW Thorpe, Henderson EuroTrust, JD Wetherspoon, Kier Group, New Star Investment Trust, Reabold Resources, Ricardo, Seraphim Space Investment Trust, Superdry, Supermarket Income REIT, Thor Mining

Friday 18 November

Trading statements

Liontrust Asset Management

AGM/EGM

MJ Gleeson, Sovereign Metals

These articles are provided for information purposes only.  Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties.  The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.

