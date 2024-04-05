The Week Ahead: Imperial Brands, Tesco and key ex-dividend dates
Despite many investors taking a break during the school Easter holidays and the flow of company results slowing to a trickle, there are some big events coming up. Here are the key dates for your diary.
Monday 8 April
Trading statements
Bango, Ferrexpo, Globaltrans Investment
AGM/EGM
Premier African Minerals
Tuesday 9 April
Trading statements
Alliance Pharma, CMC Markets, hVIVO, Imperial Brands (LSE:IMB), IQE, JTC, S&U, Ultimate Products
AGM/EGM
Ethernity Networks
Wednesday 10 April
Trading statements
Churchill China, Futura Medical, M&C Saatchi, Marshalls, Tesco (LSE:TSCO)
AGM/EGM
Valereum, Wincanton
Thursday 11 April
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Aviva, Barratt Developments and Lloyds Banking Group.
Trading statements
Norcros
AGM/EGM
AstraZeneca
Friday 12 April
Trading statements
Nothing in the diary yet
AGM/EGM
SigmaRoc
