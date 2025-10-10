The Week Ahead: Rio Tinto, Whitbread, Croda, Bellway

Results reporting season is just getting under way, but a few FTSE 100 companies are ready to publish numbers. Here are the key dates for your diary.

10th October 2025

by Lee Wild from interactive investor

Monday 13 October

Trading statements

Tristel

AGM/EGM

CVC Income & Growth Ltd, Feedback, Richmond Hill Resources

Tuesday 14 October

Trading statements

Ashmore Group, Bellway (LSE:BWY), Bytes Technology, IntegraFin Holdings, Reach, Rio Tinto Ordinary Shares (LSE:RIO), Robert Walters, Target Healthcare REIT, YouGov

AGM/EGM

Defence Holdings, Fadel Partners, Investment Co, Marechale Capital, Octopus Titan VCT, Predator Oil & Gas

Wednesday 15 October

Trading statements

Brooks Macdonald, JPMorgan UK Small Cap Growth & Income, Jupiter Fund Management, Kenmare Resources, PageGroup, ProCook, Rank Group, Rathbones Group, Sanderson Design Group

​​​​​​​AGM/EGM

Arcontech, Axis Bank Ltd, Empresaria Group, Rank Group

Thursday 16 October

Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Diageo, Games Workshop and Persimmon.

Trading statements

Croda International (LSE:CRDA), GB Group, Norcros, Sabre Insurance, Travis Perkins, Videndum, Whitbread (LSE:WTB), XPS Pensions Group

AGM/EGM

Insig AI, Mid Wynd International Investment Trust, TechFinancials

Friday 17 October

Trading statements

Nothing in the diary yet

AGM/EGM

TwentyFour Income Fund

