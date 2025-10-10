The Week Ahead: Rio Tinto, Whitbread, Croda, Bellway
Results reporting season is just getting under way, but a few FTSE 100 companies are ready to publish numbers. Here are the key dates for your diary.
10th October 2025 13:23
by Lee Wild from interactive investor
Monday 13 October
Trading statements
Tristel
AGM/EGM
CVC Income & Growth Ltd, Feedback, Richmond Hill Resources
Tuesday 14 October
Trading statements
Ashmore Group, Bellway (LSE:BWY), Bytes Technology, IntegraFin Holdings, Reach, Rio Tinto Ordinary Shares (LSE:RIO), Robert Walters, Target Healthcare REIT, YouGov
AGM/EGM
Defence Holdings, Fadel Partners, Investment Co, Marechale Capital, Octopus Titan VCT, Predator Oil & Gas
Wednesday 15 October
Trading statements
Brooks Macdonald, JPMorgan UK Small Cap Growth & Income, Jupiter Fund Management, Kenmare Resources, PageGroup, ProCook, Rank Group, Rathbones Group, Sanderson Design Group
AGM/EGM
Arcontech, Axis Bank Ltd, Empresaria Group, Rank Group
Thursday 16 October
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Diageo, Games Workshop and Persimmon.
Trading statements
Croda International (LSE:CRDA), GB Group, Norcros, Sabre Insurance, Travis Perkins, Videndum, Whitbread (LSE:WTB), XPS Pensions Group
AGM/EGM
Insig AI, Mid Wynd International Investment Trust, TechFinancials
Friday 17 October
Trading statements
Nothing in the diary yet
AGM/EGM
TwentyFour Income Fund
