The Week Ahead: Tesco, Imperial Brands, Greggs
Results season hots up in the UK, with plenty of corporate results due out in the days ahead. Here are the main events to watch out for.
Monday 3 October
Trading statements
James Halstead, Quadrise Fuels International, Renewi, SRT Marine Systems, Tortilla Mexican Grill
AGM/EGM
Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust, Kape Technologies
Tuesday 4 October
Trading statements
Greggs (LSE:GRG), Inspiration Healthcare
AGM/EGM
Henderson Diversified Income Trust
Wednesday 5 October
Trading statements
Hyve Group, Netcall, Tesco (LSE:TSCO), Vertu Motors
AGM/EGM
Goodwin, Hambro Perks Acquisition, MGC Pharmaceuticals
Thursday 6 October
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Kingfisher, Travis Perkins and Weir.
Trading statements
Avation, Chemring Group, CMC Markets, Ferrexpo, Imperial Brands (LSE:IMB), N Brown, Volution Group
AGM/EGM
Braemar Shipping Services, Diageo, Rentokil Initial, RS Group, t42 IoT Tracking Solutions
Friday 7 October
Trading statements
Nothing in the diary yet
