Interactive Investor

The Week Ahead: Tesco, Imperial Brands, Greggs

30th September 2022 12:02

Richard Hunter from interactive investor

Results season hots up in the UK, with plenty of corporate results due out in the days ahead. Here are the main events to watch out for.

Monday 3 October

Trading statements

James Halstead, Quadrise Fuels International, Renewi, SRT Marine Systems, Tortilla Mexican Grill

AGM/EGM

Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust, Kape Technologies

Tuesday 4 October

Trading statements

Greggs (LSE:GRG), Inspiration Healthcare

AGM/EGM

Henderson Diversified Income Trust

Wednesday 5 October

Trading statements

Hyve Group, Netcall, Tesco (LSE:TSCO), Vertu Motors

AGM/EGM

Goodwin, Hambro Perks Acquisition, MGC Pharmaceuticals

Thursday 6 October

Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Kingfisher, Travis Perkins and Weir.

Trading statements

Avation, Chemring Group, CMC Markets, Ferrexpo, Imperial Brands (LSE:IMB), N Brown, Volution Group

AGM/EGM

Braemar Shipping Services, Diageo, Rentokil Initial, RS Group, t42 IoT Tracking Solutions

Friday 7 October

Trading statements

Nothing in the diary yet

These articles are provided for information purposes only.  Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties.  The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.

Get more news and expert articles direct to your inbox

Editor's Picks

Stockwatch: is this 8% yield too good to be true?

38 minutes ago

Discount Delver: the 10 cheapest trusts on 30 September 2022

17 minutes ago

Ian Cowie: one of my clangers is now cheap and yielding over 5%

1 day ago

Benstead on Bonds: there’s finally an alternative to stocks

1 day ago

Five ways the gilts crisis could affect your pension

about 21 hours ago

Six shares where City brokers predict a profits boom

about 23 hours ago

Seven biases that could be hitting your investment returns

2 days ago

How a weak pound and strong US dollar impacts fund investors

3 days ago

Chart of the week: my bearish FTSE 100 forecast remains on track

4 days ago

How to invest during a recession: top tips and tactics

9 days ago