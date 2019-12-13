The Week Ahead: UK rates, Election timetable, Sports Direct

Plenty of City investors will have more than one eye on the Christmas holiday, but there will be events to monitor. Here are the few highlights for the days ahead.



Monday 16 December Trading Statements Studio Retail Group, Sports Direct, The Fulham Shore, Chemring AGM/EGM ARC Minerals, AIQ Limited, AFI Development Tuesday 17 December MPs will be sworn in on Tuesday.

Trading Statements Evgen Pharma AGM/EGM Sareum, dotDigital Group, Tristel Wednesday 18 December No corporate news in the diary yet but watch for a speech from new ECB president Christine Lagarde first thing, then UK inflation data shortly after. Consensus is for no change from 1.5% previously. Thursday 19 December Today is the earliest possible day for a State Opening of Parliament and is when the debate on a new Queen's speech might begin. The Bank of England announces its latest decision on UK interest rates at midday. Policymakers are expected to keep borrowing costs steady at 0.75%. Stocks that begin trading without rights to the latest dividend include United Utilities (LSE:UU.), Topps Tiles (LSE:TPT), Burberry (LSE:BRBY) Trading statements Bilby AGM/EGM Parkmead Group, SkinBioTherapeutics, Transense Technologies, Haydale Graphene Industries, Fragrant Prosperity Friday 20 December AGM/EGM European Metals Holdings, Riverfort Global Opportunities, Mysale Group