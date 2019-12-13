The Week Ahead: UK rates, Election timetable, Sports Direct
Plenty of City investors will have more than one eye on the Christmas holiday, but there will be events to monitor. Here are the few highlights for the days ahead.
Monday 16 December
Trading Statements
Studio Retail Group, Sports Direct, The Fulham Shore, Chemring
AGM/EGM
ARC Minerals, AIQ Limited, AFI Development
Tuesday 17 December
MPs will be sworn in on Tuesday.
Trading Statements
Evgen Pharma
AGM/EGM
Sareum, dotDigital Group, Tristel
Wednesday 18 December
No corporate news in the diary yet but watch for a speech from new ECB president Christine Lagarde first thing, then UK inflation data shortly after. Consensus is for no change from 1.5% previously.
Thursday 19 December
Today is the earliest possible day for a State Opening of Parliament and is when the debate on a new Queen's speech might begin.
The Bank of England announces its latest decision on UK interest rates at midday. Policymakers are expected to keep borrowing costs steady at 0.75%.
Stocks that begin trading without rights to the latest dividend include United Utilities (LSE:UU.), Topps Tiles (LSE:TPT), Burberry (LSE:BRBY)
Trading statements
Bilby
AGM/EGM
Parkmead Group, SkinBioTherapeutics, Transense Technologies, Haydale Graphene Industries, Fragrant Prosperity
Friday 20 December
AGM/EGM
European Metals Holdings, Riverfort Global Opportunities, Mysale Group
