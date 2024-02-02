The Week Ahead: Vodafone, BP, Barratt Developments, AstraZeneca, BAT
Another slew of blue-chips publish their latest financial results in the coming days, which should be interesting if recent updates are anything to go by.
Monday 5 February
Trading statements
Home REIT, Porvair, Trident Royalties, Vodafone Group (LSE:VOD)
AGM/EGM
Nothing in the diary yet
Tuesday 6 February
Trading statements
Alumasc, BP (LSE:BP.), Filtronic, Mattioli Woods, Renishaw, Virgin Money UK
AGM/EGM
Blackrock Frontiers Investment Trust, Qinetiq, Ten Lifestyle Group
Wednesday 7 February
Trading statements
Ashmore Group, Barratt Developments (LSE:BDEV), HydrogenOne Capital Growth, Phoenix Spree Deutschland, PZ Cussons, Smurfit Kappa, UK Commercial Property REIT
AGM/EGM
Asos, eEnergy, Future, Mosman Oil & Gas, Premier Miton
Thursday 8 February
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Impax Asset Management.
Trading statements
Anglo American, AstraZeneca (LSE:AZN), British American Tobacco (LSE:BATS), Compass, Redrow, SSE, Unilever
AGM/EGM
Benchmark Holdings, Compass, easyJet, Hargreave Hale AIM VCT, Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trust
Friday 9 February
Trading Statements
Bellway
AGM/EGM
Catenae Innovation, Kibo Energy, Victrex
