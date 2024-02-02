Interactive Investor

The Week Ahead: Vodafone, BP, Barratt Developments, AstraZeneca, BAT

Another slew of blue-chips publish their latest financial results in the coming days, which should be interesting if recent updates are anything to go by.

2nd February 2024 13:35

Richard Hunter from interactive investor

Monday 5 February

Trading statements

Home REIT, Porvair, Trident Royalties, Vodafone Group (LSE:VOD)

AGM/EGM

Nothing in the diary yet

Tuesday 6 February

Trading statements

Alumasc, BP (LSE:BP.), Filtronic, Mattioli Woods, Renishaw, Virgin Money UK

AGM/EGM 

Blackrock Frontiers Investment Trust, Qinetiq, Ten Lifestyle Group

Wednesday 7 February

Trading statements

Ashmore Group, Barratt Developments (LSE:BDEV), HydrogenOne Capital Growth, Phoenix Spree Deutschland, PZ Cussons, Smurfit Kappa, UK Commercial Property REIT

AGM/EGM

Asos, eEnergy, Future, Mosman Oil & Gas, Premier Miton

Thursday 8 February

Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Impax Asset Management.

Trading statements 

Anglo American, AstraZeneca (LSE:AZN), British American Tobacco (LSE:BATS), Compass, Redrow, SSE, Unilever

AGM/EGM

Benchmark Holdings, Compass, easyJet, Hargreave Hale AIM VCT, Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trust

Friday 9 February

Trading Statements

Bellway

AGM/EGM

Catenae Innovation, Kibo Energy, Victrex 

These articles are provided for information purposes only.  Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties.  The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.

Get more news and expert articles direct to your inbox

Editor's Picks

Shares for the future: tech firm among 28 stocks rated good value

2 days ago

Stockwatch: the biggest problem facing global financial markets?

2 days ago

Ian Cowie: clouds on horizon, but 7.8% yield keeps me on board

3 days ago

Bond Watch: Bank of England reveals new 2024 inflation forecasts

2 days ago

eyeQ: opportunities in the gold sector

3 days ago

12 funds to generate £10,000 of income in 2024

4 days ago

Solid dividends are reward for owning these great companies

4 days ago

10 shares to give you a £10,000 annual income in 2024

6 days ago

The highest-yielding money market funds to park your cash in

17 days ago