What the delayed recession means for investors
Has the 2023 recession forecast for the UK/US been avoided, or delayed for 2024? Kyle and guest consider why the prediction of a recession in 2023 has not materialised, its impact on the UK market, and what it means for US/UK interest rates.
21st September 2023 11:47
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Has the 2023 recession forecast for the UK/US economy been avoided, or has the storm been delayed for 2024? This week, Kyle is joined by Sunil Krishnan, head of multi-asset funds for Aviva Investors, to look at why the prediction for a recession in 2023 has not materialised, its impact on the UK stock market, and what it means for US/UK interest rates going forward.
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On The Money is an interactive investor (ii) podcast. For more investment news and ideas, visit https://www.ii.co.uk/stock-market-news.
Kyle Caldwell is collectives editor at interactive investor.
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