What the delayed recession means for investors

You can also listen on: Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Amazon, Google Podcasts

Has the 2023 recession forecast for the UK/US economy been avoided, or has the storm been delayed for 2024? This week, Kyle is joined by Sunil Krishnan, head of multi-asset funds for Aviva Investors, to look at why the prediction for a recession in 2023 has not materialised, its impact on the UK stock market, and what it means for US/UK interest rates going forward.

Please continue to provide your suggestions on questions you want answered on OTM@ii.co.uk.

On The Money is an interactive investor (ii) podcast. For more investment news and ideas, visit https://www.ii.co.uk/stock-market-news.

Kyle Caldwell is collectives editor at interactive investor.