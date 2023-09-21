Interactive Investor

What the delayed recession means for investors

Has the 2023 recession forecast for the UK/US been avoided, or delayed for 2024? Kyle and guest consider why the prediction of a recession in 2023 has not materialised, its impact on the UK market, and what it means for US/UK interest rates.

21st September 2023 11:47

the interactive investor team from interactive investor

You can also listen on: SpotifyApple PodcastsAmazonGoogle Podcasts

Has the 2023 recession forecast for the UK/US economy been avoided, or has the storm been delayed for 2024? This week, Kyle is joined by Sunil Krishnan, head of multi-asset funds for Aviva Investors, to look at why the prediction for a recession in 2023 has not materialised, its impact on the UK stock market, and what it means for US/UK interest rates going forward.

Please continue to provide your suggestions on questions you want answered on OTM@ii.co.uk

On The Money is an interactive investor (ii) podcast. For more investment news and ideas, visit https://www.ii.co.uk/stock-market-news.

Kyle Caldwell is collectives editor at interactive investor.

