Choosing between income or accumulation funds - it all depends on your needs

The income share class is suited to those who want to draw an income, for instance those using their investments to help fund their retirement.

In contrast, the accumulation share class is better suited for those who do not need an income and are focused on building up their ISA and/or SIPP.

Those who pick the accumulation share class will benefit from the effect of compounding - which means in effect that they get returns on their returns. The difference will be reflected in the price of the fund units – the accumulation share class will have a higher price than the income share class to reflect that dividends have been reinvested.