Income vs Accumulation Taxation Differences

Tax on distributions

The distributions from income and accumulation units only differ in how they are received, with the income funds distributing the cash to investors and the accumulation funds reinvesting the dividend. The taxation of distributions from the equivalent income and accumulation classes of the same fund would be treated the same for tax purposes in the eyes of HMRC.

HMRC gives the following reasoning for this here: “The reason for this treatment is to ensure that tax is not a factor which might distort investors’ choices; it also prevents investors delaying payment of income tax through long-term accumulation of income.”

Tax on dividends

Those who have investments held outside an Isa or Sipp, where there are no tax advantages, need to bear in mind the dividend tax allowance (which for the 2020/21 tax year stands at £2,000) and capital gains tax allowance (£12,300).

On dividends received above the £2,000 threshold, basic rate taxpayers pay 7.5% tax and higher rate taxpayers pay 32.5%. Additional rate taxpayers will be charged 38.1% tax on dividend income over the allowance.

In contrast, if they exceed the capital gains tax allowance, basic rate taxpayers pay 10% tax and higher and additional rate taxpayers pay 20%. (The only exception is for second properties, including buy-to-let investments. Capital gains on these investments are taxed at 18% for basic rate taxpayers, and at 28% for higher and additional rate taxpayers.)