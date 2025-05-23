What to do when your gilt matures 

Sam Benstead, fixed income lead, interactive investor: We’ve seen a surge in gilt purchases since interest rates began to rise in late 2021, with investors drawn to higher yields as well as a special tax break on gilts – there is no capital gains tax due when selling a gilt or collecting its par value on redemption.

When a gilt matures, investor receive their final semi-annual coupon payment and the £100 redemption value of the gilt – this is the amount that the government borrowed per gilt issued.

With a cash sum deposited in accounts, you may be wondering what to do next.

If you’re after more gilts, you can find the gilts we offer on the platform by looking at ii.co.uk/bonds.

For short-term savings, look for gilts maturing when you want your money back, like in two or three years’ time. Holding a gilt to maturity means you don’t have to worry about price swings, as you know that the gilt will return to its par value when it matures. The UK government has never defaulted on its debt.

If you want gains to come from capital, not income, then buying gilts that trade below their par value due to lower than market rate coupons is key. The difference between the gilt purchase price and the £100 redemption value is tax free, even if held outside an ISA or a SIPP.

For income, look for higher coupons. Remember though, coupons are taxed as income if held outside a tax wrapper.

Gilts can also be used in a portfolio to make a bet on the direction of interest rates.

If interest rates fall, then gilt prices are likely to rise, with longer-maturity gilts rising the most in value.

This can be useful when thinking about portfolio diversification, as falling interest rates may be the result of a weak economy as well as a falling stock market.

Be careful though, gilts with a high duration, or sensitivity to interest rates, can fall sharply in value in a rising interest rate environment, as we saw in 2022.

Outside of gilts, ii offers thousands of funds, shares, investment trusts and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that may fit your investment needs. Our investment research and data tools can help you find what you’re looking for.