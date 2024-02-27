Interactive Investor

What I’ve learnt in 30 years as a fund manager

Algy Smith-Maxwell shares his wisdom from 30 years as a professional fund buyer.

27th February 2024 08:59

the interactive investor team from interactive investor

You can also listen on: SpotifyApple PodcastsAmazonGoogle Podcasts

In the first episode of a four-part bonus ISA series, Kyle has teamed up Algy Smith-Maxwell, a professional fund buyer. He also hosts his own podcast – Algy’s Investment Podcast – which is well worth checking out. Our bonus series picks Algy’s brain on everything to do with funds, aiming to give you a broader understanding. In episode one, Algy shares his wisdom from 30 years as a professional fund buyer, discussing his biggest investment lessons, golden rules, and what he would tell his younger self.

​​​​Please continue to provide your suggestions on questions you want answered on OTM@ii.co.uk

On The Money is an interactive investor (ii) podcast. For more investment news and ideas, visit https://www.ii.co.uk/stock-market-news.

Kyle Caldwell is collectives editor at interactive investor.

These articles are provided for information purposes only.  Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties.  The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.

Get more news and expert articles direct to your inbox

Editor's Picks

Three stocks I wouldn’t sell

about 11 hours ago

ISA tips: 10 things to know before investing in bonds and bond funds

about 8 hours ago

Why politics will drive markets in 2024

about 10 hours ago

The cost of not knowing your portfolio fees

about 3 hours ago

Stockwatch: a 9% yield and nearest example to an ‘annuity’ share

1 day ago

Six ways to keep your tax bill low in retirement

1 day ago

Insider: directors get buying at BT, Rolls-Royce and BAT

2 days ago

ISA tips: how to invest £10,000, £50,000 and £100,000

2 days ago

The highest-yielding money market funds to park your cash in

about 1 month ago