What I’ve learnt in 30 years as a fund manager
Algy Smith-Maxwell shares his wisdom from 30 years as a professional fund buyer.
In the first episode of a four-part bonus ISA series, Kyle has teamed up Algy Smith-Maxwell, a professional fund buyer. He also hosts his own podcast – Algy’s Investment Podcast – which is well worth checking out. Our bonus series picks Algy’s brain on everything to do with funds, aiming to give you a broader understanding. In episode one, Algy shares his wisdom from 30 years as a professional fund buyer, discussing his biggest investment lessons, golden rules, and what he would tell his younger self.
