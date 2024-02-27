What I’ve learnt in 30 years as a fund manager

You can also listen on: Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Amazon, Google Podcasts

In the first episode of a four-part bonus ISA series, Kyle has teamed up Algy Smith-Maxwell, a professional fund buyer. He also hosts his own podcast – Algy’s Investment Podcast – which is well worth checking out. Our bonus series picks Algy’s brain on everything to do with funds, aiming to give you a broader understanding. In episode one, Algy shares his wisdom from 30 years as a professional fund buyer, discussing his biggest investment lessons, golden rules, and what he would tell his younger self.

​​​​Please continue to provide your suggestions on questions you want answered on OTM@ii.co.uk.

On The Money is an interactive investor (ii) podcast. For more investment news and ideas, visit https://www.ii.co.uk/stock-market-news.

Kyle Caldwell is collectives editor at interactive investor.