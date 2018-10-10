What is my monthly income from savings?
Share on:
Q
“How do savings accounts that provide a monthly income work? I have £150,000 to deposit and would like to receive a monthly payment from this. However, I can’t work out how payments are calculated. If an account pays 1%, does that mean I’d receive £1,500 a month?”
From: GA/Manchester
A
A monthly income savings account is much like a standard savings account. You deposit money into the account and in return the bank or building society pays you interest. The key difference is you get your interest paid to you monthly, rather than the usual annual payment.
I’m afraid you won’t receive £1,500 a month. The advertised interest rate on these accounts is the amount of interest you will receive over the year. You will get that paid out monthly over the 12 months. So on £150,000 in an account paying 1% interest, you would receive £125 a month: £150,000 divided by 100 = 1%, or £1,500, then £1,500 divided by 12 = £125.
As with any savings account, the longer your lock your money away, the better the return. But, given that the Bank of England has increased the base rate, you may not want to lock your money away for a long period as you could miss out if banks follow suit and put up their savings rates.
Top monthly interest savings accounts
|Account
|Term
|Interest rate
|Min. deposit
|Monthly return on £10,000
|Paragon Bank
|120-day notice
|1.80%
|£5,000
|£15
|Coventry Building Society
|Instant access
|1.4% (inc 0.25% 12-month bonus)
|£50
|£11.66
|Atom Bank
|One-year
|2%
|£50
|£16.67
|Tandem Bank
|Three-year
|2.40%
|£1,000
|£20
|Masthaven Bank
|Five-year
|2.69%
|£500
|£22.33
Source: Moneywise, 14 September 2018
This article was originally published in our sister magazine Moneywise, which ceased publication in August 2020.
These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.
Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.