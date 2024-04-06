Cash ISA vs Stocks and Shares ISA: which is best?

What is the difference between a Cash ISA and a Stocks and Shares ISA?

Cash ISAs and Stocks and Shares ISAs are the two most common types of ISA, or Individual Saving Account. The key tax benefit of any type of ISA is that your gains are free from Income Tax, Capital Gains Tax and tax on UK dividends.

Tax-fee profit

The main difference between the two types of account is how you can earn tax-free profit on your money. In Cash ISAs, you only receive interest on your cash savings. You can earn interest in some Stocks and Shares ISAs, but you'll mainly want to invest your money where it'll grow, or fall, depending on how well your investments perform.

Long vs short-term

Cash ISAs tend to be more suitable for short-term saving while Stocks and Shares are more suited to long-term investment. Therefore, it is a good idea to think about what you are saving for first if you are choosing between them.

If you think you will need to withdraw money in the next few years, then the security of a Cash ISA might be more suitable. Investing carries more risk in the short-term, as a sudden dip in the market could leave you with less money and unable to afford your financial goals.

Stocks and Shares ISAs are more suitable for long-term investing if you are looking to grow your money and get potentially greater returns. But you should be prepared for the risk of losing money.