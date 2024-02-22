Interactive Investor

What needs to happen for UK smaller company shares to bounce back?

George Ensor, manager of the River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap investment trust, discusses potential catalysts to revive the fortunes of this out-of-form area of the market.

22nd February 2024 09:00

the interactive investor team from interactive investor

This week Kyle is joined by George Ensor, fund manager of the River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap Ord (LSE:RMMC) investment trust, to discuss potential catalysts to revive the fortunes of this out-of-form area of the market, which has been negatively impacted by interest rate rises. George runs through a four-point checklist of things that need to happen for a recovery to take place. 

Kyle Caldwell is collectives editor at interactive investor.

