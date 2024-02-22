What needs to happen for UK smaller company shares to bounce back?

You can also listen on: Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Amazon, Google Podcasts

This week Kyle is joined by George Ensor, fund manager of the River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap Ord (LSE:RMMC) investment trust, to discuss potential catalysts to revive the fortunes of this out-of-form area of the market, which has been negatively impacted by interest rate rises. George runs through a four-point checklist of things that need to happen for a recovery to take place.

​​​​Please continue to provide your suggestions on questions you want answered on OTM@ii.co.uk.

On The Money is an interactive investor (ii) podcast. For more investment news and ideas, visit https://www.ii.co.uk/stock-market-news.

Kyle Caldwell is collectives editor at interactive investor.