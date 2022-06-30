What other investors are reading right now: 30 June 2022

What are the hottest articles on the interactive investor website right now? These are the stories, tips and research investors have been most interested in this past week.

1) Scottish Mortgage hits record discount as fear takes over markets

The giant growth investment trust’s share price has collapsed as investors weigh up rising inflation and interest rates.

2) Stockwatch: does this 8% yield and low rating offer compelling value?

Analyst Edmond Jackson takes a closer look at the investment case for this asset manager following a dramatic collapse in share price.

3) The investments that will keep growing – even during a recession

An economic slowdown does not have to mean a hit to profits. These business areas are well positioned to keep growing, writes Sam Benstead.

4) Ian Cowie: the 10 best-performing trusts over past three decades

Research might help long-term investors keep short-term worries in perspective, writes our columnist.

5) The only three FTSE 100 shares not expected to pay a dividend this year

Dividends paid by UK blue-chips have been a big attraction in 2022, but this trio won’t be returning cash to shareholders anytime soon.

6) Chart of the week: time to get excited about cheap Centrica shares

Gas is getting cheaper, but will Centrica benefit? Analyst John Burford has a hunch that it will and names a price target for the shares.

7) What an inflation shock really looks like

The 80s is in fashion again. Top Gun is back in the cinema, Kate Bush is number one, and inflation is at its highest since 1982. Our visualisation shows just how prices have changed over time.

8) Mining share tips: a big one and five small ones

It’s all action in the mining world today as City analysts scramble to adjust their stance on the sector. Here are their latest top picks, and some downgrades.

9) Richard Beddard: what’s a $19bn company doing in my portfolio?

The numbers match the story that goes with this business, one which Richard has experience of as a customer. Here’s the explanation for its inclusion in the Decision Engine.

10) Insider: over £2.6m spent on these dividend stocks

Fears of a house price crash are overdone, argues one City analyst, and directors at two of the housebuilding sector’s biggest names are filling their boots.