What other investors are reading right now: 8 July 2022

What are the hottest articles on the interactive investor website right now? These are the stories, tips and research investors have been most interested in this past week.

1) Shares for the future: 25 shares I think are good value right now

Richard Beddard runs through how he builds his investment portfolios, his thought process and scoring mechanism. He also reveals his own trading rules and top stocks.

2) The 10 most-popular investment trusts: June 2022

Three investment themes dominate the list: growth, capital preservation and natural resources.

3) Jeff Prestridge: these dividend generators are back in vogue

Dividends are like a comfort blanket in difficult times, and our columnist thinks income hunters should look in this area in they want a good night’s sleep.

4) Insider: buying at three FTSE 100 stocks and an AIM struggler

It's been the worst first half of a calendar year for stock markets that most of us can remember, but company directors are tucking away cheap shares for the long term.

5) A $1trillion market and 4% dividend yield: buy, hold or sell?

After falling nearly a third this year, these shares factor in a lot of bad news. The downside risk now appears to be limited, believes our overseas investing expert.

6) The dividend hero shares fund managers are backing for the long term

Cherry Reynard asks seven of interactive investor’s Super 60 fund managers to name their favourite ‘dividend hero’ share.

7) Ian Cowie: a ‘dismal’ start to the year but these four trusts still made money

Our columnist checks his returns for the first six month of the year and finds that just four out of his 20 investment trusts made money.

8) Five AIM share tips for 2022: a brutal first half

Small-cap shares and tech stocks have been among the worst hit during the market sell-off. Here’s award-winning writer Andrew Hore’s honest appraisal of his tip performance so far in 2022.

9) Six taxes new chancellor Nadhim Zahawi could cut

The new chancellor Nadhim Zahawi is determined to cut taxes and make the UK competitive for business. Alice Guy examines six taxes he could cut and explains why fiscal drag is hitting our finances.

10) FIRE movement exposed: is it really possible to retire at 40?

We’ve all thought how great it would be to stop work early and live off a big retirement pot. Some are even making it happen. We look at how easy it is to do.