Five AIM share tips for 2022: a brutal first half

Small-cap shares and tech stocks have been among the worst hit during the market sell-off. Here’s award-winning writer Andrew Hore’s honest appraisal of his tip performance so far in 2022.

My AIM recommendations for 2022 have been a mixed bunch in the sense of the mix of declines in their share prices.

Two have been exceptionally poor and another two have fallen by lower percentages. The one that was doing well has fallen back to around the recommendation price. Most still have attractions but one is looking like a particularly poor choice.

The recommendations have underperformed AIM, which is down around 30% this year so far. The average decline of the recommendations is 38.7%.

IG Design Group (IGR)

85p

-68.6%

I thought that this year gift wrap, gifting and stationery products supplier IG Design (LSE:IGR) would start to recover but things have got worse, and the recovery is delayed. Good service levels mean that demand for the products is still there, but the cost base needs to be attended to. A new chief executive will be appointed and there is the promise of an update on strategy with the interims later this year.

Full-year revenues increased from $873.2 million to $965.1 million, but an underlying pre-tax profit of $32.8 million was turned into a loss of $1.3 million. Higher freight and supply chain costs hit the business. Net cash was $30.2 million at the end of March 2022, although there are points in the year when there are substantial borrowings. The bank facility has been extended to March 2024.

The American business slumped into loss, while the international business continued to be profitable. A new management team is being sought for the American operations and it will need to reduce costs and improve margins. Craft sales were flat.

A modest rise in revenues is forecast for this year. IG Design could still be loss-making, although it is expected to generate cash.

The share price rose after the annual results. Directors have acquired shares at prices between 70p and 83p since the results release on 28 June. That has helped the price recover from its low, but it is still well down on the year. The business will recover because the customers are highly supportive – the order book is already 71% of this year’s budgeted revenues - and margins can move towards former levels, but it will take time. The forecasts appear to be set at a level where there should be no more significant negative surprises. Buy for recovery.

Shield Therapeutics (STX)

7.5p

-76.9%

Shield Therapeutics (LSE:STX) is the one company out of the five that I am not confident in. There should be a market for its product, but does the management have the ability to fully exploit the opportunity? Forecasts were all over the place earlier in the year and expectations have been managed poorly.

The 1 July is the first anniversary of the launch of Accrufer iron deficiency treatment in the US, and sales were slow to gather momentum. Most of the 2021 revenues of £1.5 million were generated in Europe. The latest figures show some progress in Accrufer revenues, with first-quarter Accrufer prescription double the number in the fourth quarter of 2021 – taking the total prescriptions for the quarter to more than 3,900.

Even so, finnCap has reduced its 2022 forecast for US revenues from £8.1 million to £6.3 million, thereby reducing total group revenues from £9.9 million to £8.1 million. At the beginning of the year, finnCap was expecting total revenues of £34.6 million.

There was always a concern about the need for more cash, but the poor performance has made the need for funds more urgent. Having failed to raise money via a share issue, management has obtained a $10 million loan, which can be converted into shares, from major shareholder AOP Orphan lasting until the end of 2023, although it is repayable if at least $30 million of funding is raised. This cash could last until the end of 2022 after which more will be required. This loan is secured on the US IP for Accrufer, which is the main attraction of the business.

finnCap forecasts net debt of £20.9 million by the end of 2023 and that assumes there will be no more downgrades of forecast US revenues. This recommendation was a big mistake and Shield Therapeutics is one I would avoid until there is more indication of real progress being made.