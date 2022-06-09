What other investors are reading right now: 9 June 2022

What are the hottest articles on the interactive investor website right now? These are the stories, tips and research investors have been most interested in this past week.

1) 15 cheap shares value fund managers are backing

Value stocks have been benefiting from the market rotation, but fund managers argue plenty of bargains remain. Faith Glasgow reports on the shares the pros are seeing plenty of value in.

2) 25 equity investment trusts yielding more than 4%

The highest yielding trusts that buy shares can help investors beat the cost-of-living crisis.

3) Shares for the future: hold fire until you see the whites of their eyes

Have a share you'd like to ask questions about? Getting face to face with companies is not always easy, but Richard Beddard shares his advice on the best way to get answers.

4) Ian Cowie: trust tips to soften the blow of record high petrol

Our columnist names routes to potential riches from companies benefiting from soaring energy prices.

5) Chart of the week: it may be time to think the unthinkable

Technical analyst John Burford has spotted a trade which he believes has limited downside and where the path of least resistance is up.

6) Insider: this FTSE 250 company is a high-class act

Ten months after making a record high, shares in this mid-cap company are at multi-year lows. The chairman thinks it's time to back a recovery following 'outstanding' results. There's buying at estate agent Foxtons too.

7) Two funds on the rise that we’ve been buying more of

Saltydog names its latest portfolio changes, as well as running through the best-performing funds in May.

8) Top 10 most-popular investment trusts: May 2022

There are two new entries in our top 10 table, with some investors on the lookout for bargains.

9) Five ways to maximise your pension income

Rising bills and inflation are eating away at our hard-earned savings and the cost-of-living crisis is hitting pensioners hard. Alice Guy takes a look at five simple ways to maximise your pension income.

10) Top 10 most-popular investment funds: May 2022

Investors seek out a specialist, play passives and attempt to buy low on an old favourite.