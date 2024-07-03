Which general election winner will be best for UK stocks?

Perhaps its Chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s promise of more tax cuts and plans for the economy that might give the market confidence in five more years of Tory rule. And maybe Labour’s “safe” manifesto lacks a spark to trigger a stock market rally. But neither manifesto contained any radical policy shifts, and both leaders promised not to raise income tax and VAT. Each also plans to help people on to the property ladder. Election manifestos 2024: the impact on your personal finances

How to invest ahead of the general election While the fiscal outlook might not change much whoever wins on Thursday, it’s argued that Labour’s wish for better relations with the EU could boost Britain’s growth prospects. Analysts at M&G think it could “help to unwind some of the Brexit discount and could be of particular interest to global investors”. It might take a while, but EU realignment and any subsequent benefits could come quicker if Labour does secure the significant majority currently being predicted. However, almost half of you (47%) think it doesn’t matter who gets the keys to Number 10 - other factors will have a bigger impact on market direction. Individual leaders and parties decide policy that impacts the economy, true, but so many other events push and pull stock prices, that this influence is often short term in nature. Often politicians find themselves passengers during periods of market volatility rather than a pilot able to control direction. We’ll find out what the big institutions and other influential market participants, both here and abroad, think when the result is likely confirmed on Friday morning.

