How to invest ahead of the general election

On the same day inflation softened to a three-year low, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak decided to push the button and call a general election for 4 July.

The move surprised most political analysts, who had expected the election to take place in the autumn.

Ahead of the campaigning and millions going to the polls in around six weeks’ time, what are the implications for investors?

Which political party has been best for stock markets?

Well, the first point to make is that despite the competing claims of all political parties, no one has absolute bragging rights when it comes to their records as judged by stock market performance.

True, in real terms, Conservative governments since the Second World War have delivered average stock market gains of 23.2% per term, as measured by the performance of the FTSE All-Share index; the corresponding figure for Labour administrations is a loss of 13.7%.

However, those figures are skewed by the fact that Labour was in power during the oil price shock of the 1970s and the global financial crisis of 2008, both of which proved disastrous for share prices.

In fact, both Conservative and Labour governments have presided over both strong periods of stock market performance and weaker periods. In recent times, during David Cameron’s 2010-15 government, the UK market rose 26.3% in real terms, while Tony Blair’s 1997-2001 government delivered 22.5%. Less happily, the market fell 25.7% in real terms during the Blair government of 2001-05, as the dot.com collapse hit returns, and during Theresa May’s term in office between 2017 and 2019, share prices fell 6.4% amid post-referendum Brexit wrangling.

Broadly speaking, however, stock markets like certainty – and there is one outcome that could cause problems, warns Ben Yearsley, a director of Fairview Investing.

“I wouldn’t rule out a minority Labour government,” he says, floating the prospect of no single party winning an outright majority in the House of Commons. “It is this prospect that could spook markets; in which case, investors would want exposure to overseas investments as the pound might depreciate and international holdings would provide some protection.”

FTSE 100 at record high ahead of nation going the polls

It is also worth remembering that elections don’t happen in isolation. The backdrop to the run-up to the vote is that the UK stock market – or at least the FTSE 100 index of shares in the largest companies – is already trading at record highs. “History shows that the FTSE 250 index of medium and small companies, mainly domestic, performs better around the election months,” adds Dzmitry Lipski, head of funds research at interactive investor.

However, Lipski’s says the best course of action is not to get too hung up on the election. He says: “Don’t try to predict the outcome but invest for the long term. Regular investing should help with market volatility.”

Moreover, if you are feeling anxious about the potential for political uncertainty to cause problems, there are ways to build some protection into your portfolio.

“Prepare for volatility through conventional defensive assets such as UK gilts, gold and possibly silver,” Lipski suggests. He adds if investors are looking to focus on capital protection, consider Capital Gearing Ord (LSE:CGT) trust. This investment trust has the freedom to invest across multiple asset classes and has a good record of preserving investors’ capital.

The good news is that because both the Conservatives and Labour are relatively centrist, an outright victory for either would be unlikely to give investors sleepless nights. “Keir Starmer’s Labour does not have the same scare factor that Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour might have had,” says Scott Gallacher, a director of independent financial adviser Rowley Turton.

Gallacher adds: “In any case, we are already in a high-tax environment, so it’s not like we will see a huge increase in taxes, [one fear sometimes associated with Labour].”