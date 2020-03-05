Which thematic funds have proven most popular?

Investors appear to increasingly be warming to thematic funds, with the collective amount invested in such funds tripling over the past three years.

According to new data from Morningstar, as of 31 December 2019, a total of $195 billion was invested in thematic funds worldwide, up from $75 billion three years ago.

Ten years ago thematic funds represented just 0.1% of all global equity fund assets. That has now grown to 1%.

The most popular theme globally has been robotics and automation. Funds focused on the robotics and automation trend had collective assets under management of $27 billion at the end of 2019.

Within Europe, resource management – primarily funds focused on water management – have been the most popular, with combined total assets of $21 billion. Also popular globally is the “connectivity” theme, which includes funds that track the theme of smart cities and the internet of things.

However, the report highlights that the growth of thematic funds has been uneven across the globe. The fastest growth has come from Europe, making it the largest market for thematic funds.

Thematic funds domiciled on the continent accounted for just 2% of all thematic funds globally in the year 2000. That has since grown to 54%, with a total of 293 funds registered in the region.

Over the same period, thematic funds domiciled in North America actually declined from 28% to 16%. European-domiciled funds now have a collective $105 billion under management.

Different regions also saw different types of thematic fund. When looked at globally, 90% of assets under management are in active funds. However, North America shows the opposite, with 80% of thematic fund asset being in passive vehicles.

Globally, there was no dominant thematic fund management company. Instead, certain companies dominated in certain regions. Pictet, for example, has the largest value of AUM. However, this comes entirely from its domination of the European market; the firm is almost entirely absent from other regions.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.