Why Immupharma shares rose 297% in one morning

But why, after a chequered history of trials for Lupuzor, is this time any different?

Avion chief executive says: “After in-depth due-diligence around Lupuzor, its mechanism of action and learnings within the initial Phase III results, we believe that Lupuzor has a unique position within lupus that sets it apart from competition.

“With approximately 1.5 million patients in the US suffering from lupus, there is a significant unmet need for a safe and effective drug for this debilitating disease that we believe Lupuzor can meet.”

This is great news for Immupharma, and that’s reflected in this stratospheric surge in the share price. Bulls will remind us that, even after quadrupling in value, the shares trade at levels significantly below the peak achieved during the previous era of investor excitement between September 2017 and April 2018.

Immupharma shares could go on to do very well – even trade at much higher levels than this if trials are successful - but the usual warnings go out to anyone interested in trading them now. The shares will remain volatile as they are traded by investors who bought in at different levels and whose trading strategies include different objectives and price ambitions.

While this stock is certainly interesting, it is very high-risk stuff and investors must be alert and blessed with nerves of steel.

