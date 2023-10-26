Why investment trusts are caught up in a storm
Why are investment trust discounts so prevalent? Nick Greenwood, manager of MIGO Opportunities Trust, joins Kyle to answer this question and names some cheap investment trusts he's favouring.
While there’s the risk of catching the proverbial falling knife, seeking out undervalued investments can potentially pay off over the long term. Investment trusts, due to their structure, offer investors the chance to buy on the cheap. The good news for value-seeking investors is that there’s more bargain opportunities than usual. But why are investment trust discounts so prevalent? Nick Greenwood, manager of MIGO Opportunities Trust (LSE:MIGO) Trust, joins Kyle to answer this question and names some cheap investment trusts he’s favouring.
Kyle Caldwell is collectives editor at interactive investor.
