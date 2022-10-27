Why investors are deserting funds, but should not panic-sell
27th October 2022 09:00
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Investors have been piling out of funds, with more than £14 billion withdrawn year-to-date (to the end of August). Becky and Kyle explain the reasons why investors are so cautious, what ‘outflows’ mean for investors left in funds, and weigh up the pros and cons of monthly investing versus lump sum investing.
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On The Money is an interactive investor (ii) podcast. For more investment news and ideas, visit https://www.ii.co.uk/stock-market-news.
Becky O'Connor is Head of Pensions & Savings at ii. Kyle Caldwell is Collectives Editor. You can find out more about them at https://www.ii.co.uk/meet-the-ii-experts.
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