Why JD Wetherspoon shares just surged 30%

Source: TradingView Past performance is not a guide to future performance

Inevitably, the company will make every effort to contain costs, delay most capital projects and an immediate casualty has been the interim dividend, which has been cancelled.

Some relief should wash through in the form of business rates relief, but this could be of limited comfort to a company whose net debt has risen by 9% compared to its previous year end, as it was previously continuing on its growth phase.

The normality of everyday life and the previous takeover froth in the sector around companies such as Greene King and EI Group seems an increasingly distant memory.

For companies such as Wetherspoons, the next few months could be critical in establishing the company’s future shape. This should not be existential, since the group is confident that its overall financial health is sufficient to withstand the imminent difficulties, but, from an investment perspective, the outlook is unclear.

The immediate reaction to the group’s defiant tone and a strong broader market open has clearly struck a note with investors in early trading – the share price surged by over 30% - although very light volumes may be flattering the share price hike.

Prior to the results, the share price had plummeted 66% over the last three months and was not much better over the last year, where a 59% decline compared to a 34% drop for the wider FTSE 250.

The market consensus of the shares as a “weak hold” is unfortunately likely to come under further downward pressure until some sort of normality can be restored.

These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.