Coronavirus: Views and insight from inside ii

What are ii customers investing in?

Those putting more money to work after market falls predominantly favour shares (49%), followed by investment trusts (26%). Investment trusts can minimise risk, because they are spread across multiple stocks.

The UK is the most favoured region for those increasing their stock market exposure (69%), followed by the US (16%) and Asia (6%).

As for at what point the FTSE 100 becomes a ‘buy’, 28% said 6,500; some 40% said 6,000, and 17% said 5,500.