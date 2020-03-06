Coronavirus: Views and insight from inside ii
Analysis and opinion on how to steer your investments through the coronavirus crisis.
The coronavirus outbreak is uncharted territory for investors. For some, it is a new investment opportunity, while others are looking to minimise their risk.
Over 2,000 interactive investor customers shared their views on managing their investments in light of market uncertainty.
Here’s what they said:
- Keep calm and carry on - 53% are doing nothing
- 35% have been taking advantage of buying opportunities
- 10% have turned some of their stock into cash
- Only 1% are reducing stock market exposure in favour of gold
What are ii customers investing in?
Those putting more money to work after market falls predominantly favour shares (49%), followed by investment trusts (26%). Investment trusts can minimise risk, because they are spread across multiple stocks.
The UK is the most favoured region for those increasing their stock market exposure (69%), followed by the US (16%) and Asia (6%).
As for at what point the FTSE 100 becomes a ‘buy’, 28% said 6,500; some 40% said 6,000, and 17% said 5,500.
Lee Wild, Head of Equity Strategy
“Until we know the limits of this coronavirus outbreak, global equity markets will remain hugely volatile. Stocks are considerably cheaper than they were a week ago, and it is understandable why both long-term investors and short-term traders are picking up bargains at current levels."
Rebecca O’Keeffe, Head of Investment
"Amid market corrections, many investors are keen to buy on dips to pick up a bargain. In volatile markets, investment trusts can present an opportunity to pick up more of what you love at a cheaper price, and that may well be what we have seen happening."
5 March
ITV shares slump on coronavirus warning
Even TV companies are not immune from the virus outbreak, explains our head of markets.
by Richard Hunter
4 March
Coronavirus: what does it mean for your money?
Find out how coronavirus could impact your pensions, travel plans, investments and more
by Brean Horne
3 March
Coronavirus: what are your rights at work?
Find out your rights if you have to take time off work due because of coronavirus
by Brean Horne
3 March
Hold, fold or buy? How real investors are reacting to coronavirus
We polled our customers with regards to the latest stock market crash. Here's how they responded.
by Jemma Jackson
2 March
How Lloyds Bank shares can recover coronavirus losses
Blue chips plunged last week, so our analyst looks for signs that Lloyds can bounce back.
by Alistair Strang
28 February
Are these five AIM shares a bargain after coronavirus crash?
As markets plunge, our award-winning AIM writer talks performance and possible recovery plays.
by Andrew Hore
28 February
Coronavirus fears trigger the worst week for global stock markets since 2008 crisis
While the market appears to be in state of panic, smaller retail investors generally appear to have cont…
by Tom Bailey
28 February
Coronavirus: what are your travel rights?
Find out when you'll be entitled recoup your costs if your travel plans are affected by the Coronavirus …
by Brean Horne
28 February
Analysis of coronavirus and China equity funds
We consider how the virus has hit China-focused equity funds, areas that may benefit, and panic-selling.
by Tom Bailey
27 February
ii view: Hikma sees no material coronavirus impact
Less well known than rivals such as GSK, but with a growing dividend. Should investors swallow Hikma?
by Keith Bowman
27 February
WPP plunges, and it can't blame coronavirus
Down 60% from its record high and at a near-eight-year low, times are tough at the ad agency.
by Graeme Evans
26 February
Coronavirus hammers Lloyds Bank shares and FTSE 100
As concerns about the virus grow, both stocks and indices were in freefall today. Where will it end?
by Graeme Evans
26 February
Two pharma stocks surging on coronavirus drug hopes
Our chartist thinks these two are worth examining and puts the numbers under the microscope.
by Alistair Strang
25 February
Coronavirus disruption hits Ricardo shares
A 20% slide for consultancy Ricardo tempted investors after today's coronavirus-driven profits warning.
by Graeme Evans
24 February
Coronavirus and funds for the unexpected
Our funds analysts discuss the options for investors during times of crisis.
by Jemma Jackson
24 February
AB Foods downplays coronavirus threat, but still falls
As coronavirus fears hammer stocks, our head of markets gives a view on the Primark owner.
by Richard Hunter
18 February
ii view: BHP issues coronavirus warning
An estimated dividend yield of 5% is attractive, but what about the coronavirus?
by Keith Bowman
14 February
How funds have fared since the outbreak of coronavirus
With much of China’s economy in shutdown, companies across Asia have had to suspend operations.
by Tom Bailey
11 February
Coronavirus tips: Winners, losers and how to track them
The impact of coronavirus could be far-reaching, causing recession, credit defaults and profit warnings.
by Graeme Evans
7 February
Novacyt confirms big demand for its coronavirus test
Its test could be quicker and better than the rest, but what will Novacyt make from it?
by Lee Wild
7 February
Funds Fan: Woodford payouts, coronavirus and an ESG 'pandemic'
In our latest episode host Kyle Caldwell, examines topics including the Woodford payouts and Nick Train.
by Kyle Caldwell
6 February
What if AIM share Novacyt finds cure for Coronavirus?
Coronavirus testing has triggered a massive rally. Our chartist sees how far it could go.
by Alistair Strang
5 February
Coronavirus cures part two: Can the outsiders race through?
While Big Pharma seem disinterested in a cure, these small-caps want to make a name for themselves.
by Rodney Hobson
4 February
Coronavirus cures: This stock is the current front-runner
Our Stockwatch analyst names companies hunting a cure for coronavirus and finds one that’s in the lead.
by Edmond Jackson
