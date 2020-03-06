Home >

Coronavirus: Views and insight from inside ii

Analysis and opinion on how to steer your investments through the coronavirus crisis.

 

 
The coronavirus outbreak is uncharted territory for investors. For some, it is a new investment opportunity, while others are looking to minimise their risk. 

Over 2,000 interactive investor customers shared their views on managing their investments in light of market uncertainty.
 

Here’s what they said:

  1. Keep calm and carry on - 53% are doing nothing
  2. 35% have been taking advantage of buying opportunities
  3. 10% have turned some of their stock into cash
  4. Only 1% are reducing stock market exposure in favour of gold

What are ii customers investing in?

Those putting more money to work after market falls predominantly favour shares (49%), followed by investment trusts (26%). Investment trusts can minimise risk, because they are spread across multiple stocks.

The UK is the most favoured region for those increasing their stock market exposure (69%), followed by the US (16%) and Asia (6%).

As for at what point the FTSE 100 becomes a ‘buy’, 28% said 6,500; some 40% said 6,000, and 17% said 5,500.

Lee Wild, Head of Equity Strategy

“Until we know the limits of this coronavirus outbreak, global equity markets will remain hugely volatile. Stocks are considerably cheaper than they were a week ago, and it is understandable why both long-term investors and short-term traders are picking up bargains at current levels."

Rebecca O’Keeffe, Head of Investment

"Amid market corrections, many investors are keen to buy on dips to pick up a bargain. In volatile markets, investment trusts can present an opportunity to pick up more of what you love at a cheaper price, and that may well be what we have seen happening."

 

At ii, we are committed to putting you in control of your investments, regardless of what level of risk you are interested in. 

Our Super 60 and ACE 30 guides have been picked by our panel of experts, purely on quality and performance and free from commercial incentives. They cover a range of different sectors and regions, with options from core to adventurous. 

Regular investing helps cushion the impact

Our free regular investing service can help you ride out rough patches in the market by investing little and often. It does not guarantee better returns than investing a lump sum but, over a fixed period, you will have paid the average price of the share. This reduces your risk and gives you a smoother return. Read the full article

free regular investing

These articles are provided for information purposes only. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. If in doubt, please seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

5 March

ITV shares slump on coronavirus warning

Even TV companies are not immune from the virus outbreak, explains our head of markets.

by Richard Hunter

4 March

Coronavirus: what does it mean for your money?

Find out how coronavirus could impact your pensions, travel plans, investments and more

by Brean Horne

3 March

Coronavirus: what are your rights at work?

Find out your rights if you have to take time off work due because of coronavirus

by Brean Horne

3 March

Hold, fold or buy? How real investors are reacting to coronavirus

We polled our customers with regards to the latest stock market crash. Here's how they responded.

by Jemma Jackson

2 March

How Lloyds Bank shares can recover coronavirus losses

Blue chips plunged last week, so our analyst looks for signs that Lloyds can bounce back.

by Alistair Strang

28 February

Are these five AIM shares a bargain after coronavirus crash?

As markets plunge, our award-winning AIM writer talks performance and possible recovery plays.

by Andrew Hore

28 February

Coronavirus fears trigger the worst week for global stock markets since 2008 crisis

While the market appears to be in state of panic, smaller retail investors generally appear to have cont…

by Tom Bailey

28 February

Coronavirus: what are your travel rights?

Find out when you'll be entitled recoup your costs if your travel plans are affected by the Coronavirus …

by Brean Horne

28 February

Analysis of coronavirus and China equity funds

We consider how the virus has hit China-focused equity funds, areas that may benefit, and panic-selling.

by Tom Bailey

27 February

ii view: Hikma sees no material coronavirus impact

Less well known than rivals such as GSK, but with a growing dividend. Should investors swallow Hikma?

by Keith Bowman

27 February

WPP plunges, and it can't blame coronavirus

Down 60% from its record high and at a near-eight-year low, times are tough at the ad agency.

by Graeme Evans

26 February

Coronavirus hammers Lloyds Bank shares and FTSE 100

As concerns about the virus grow, both stocks and indices were in freefall today. Where will it end?

by Graeme Evans

26 February

Two pharma stocks surging on coronavirus drug hopes

Our chartist thinks these two are worth examining and puts the numbers under the microscope.

by Alistair Strang

25 February

Coronavirus disruption hits Ricardo shares

A 20% slide for consultancy Ricardo tempted investors after today's coronavirus-driven profits warning.

by Graeme Evans

24 February

Coronavirus and funds for the unexpected

Our funds analysts discuss the options for investors during times of crisis.

by Jemma Jackson

24 February

AB Foods downplays coronavirus threat, but still falls

As coronavirus fears hammer stocks, our head of markets gives a view on the Primark owner.

by Richard Hunter

18 February

ii view: BHP issues coronavirus warning

An estimated dividend yield of 5% is attractive, but what about the coronavirus?

by Keith Bowman

14 February

How funds have fared since the outbreak of coronavirus

With much of China’s economy in shutdown, companies across Asia have had to suspend operations.

by Tom Bailey

11 February

Coronavirus tips: Winners, losers and how to track them

The impact of coronavirus could be far-reaching, causing recession, credit defaults and profit warnings.

by Graeme Evans

7 February

Novacyt confirms big demand for its coronavirus test

Its test could be quicker and better than the rest, but what will Novacyt make from it?

by Lee Wild

7 February

Funds Fan: Woodford payouts, coronavirus and an ESG 'pandemic'

In our latest episode host Kyle Caldwell, examines topics including the Woodford payouts and Nick Train.

by Kyle Caldwell

6 February

What if AIM share Novacyt finds cure for Coronavirus?

Coronavirus testing has triggered a massive rally. Our chartist sees how far it could go.

by Alistair Strang

5 February

Coronavirus cures part two: Can the outsiders race through?

While Big Pharma seem disinterested in a cure, these small-caps want to make a name for themselves.

by Rodney Hobson

4 February

Coronavirus cures: This stock is the current front-runner

Our Stockwatch analyst names companies hunting a cure for coronavirus and finds one that’s in the lead.

by Edmond Jackson

28 January

These are the US stocks hit hardest by coronavirus

Some high-quality American shares are down 18% because of coronavirus. Here are the big-name fallers.

by Graeme Evans

Markets today

- Chart currently unavailable -
risers and fallers will update shortly
Values are delayed by at least 15 minutes. Page last updated at 11:48am on 6 March 2020.

