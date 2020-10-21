Why Johnson & Johnson is a world leader worth owning

Source: interactive investor. Past performance is not a guide to future performance.

Results from the latest quarter to the end of September were highly encouraging. Sales were up 1.7% at $21.1 billion and net earnings doubled to $3.55 billion. What was particularly encouraging was a better-than-expected recovery in medical devices, where sales were only 3.9% adrift. Consumer health sales were 1.3% better than in the same quarter last year and pharmaceuticals climbed by 4.6%. The best region was on home turf in the United States.

The figures meant that guidance for underlying full-year sales was raised to 0.5-1.5%, and total sales will at worst fall only 1%, pretty good in all the circumstances.

One continuing worry is lawsuits alleging medicines, most notably opioids, caused personal injury to patients. This is an occupational hazard for healthcare companies operating in the US. J&J is paying $5 billion to settle outstanding cases. While this draws a line under an issue that has hung over the group for some time, there is no guarantee that more cases involving the same or different drugs will not crop up in future. At least J&J has the financial strength to cope with them.

It also has the financial strength to expand through acquisition. In August it agreed to pay $6.5 billion cash for Momenta Pharmaceuticals, based in Massachusetts, which specialises in neurology, medicines for foetuses and new-born babies, and haematology. This deal widens the range of group products even further.

Hobson's choice: Last October I advised buying at up to $134, and the shares rose steadily to $154 in February before the coronavirus crisis hit the stock market, plunging the stock to $111. The shares are now back to $144.50. J&J pays four well covered dividends totalling $4.04, giving a yield of 2.8%.

Buy up to $146. There could be resistance around $150 but the downside looks limited to $138.

