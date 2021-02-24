Why Pfizer is much more than a Covid vaccine

Source: interactive investor. Past performance is not a guide to future performance

Pfizer was at the forefront of the Covid-19 research effort, although the advantage of being first with an approved vaccine was somewhat offset by the disadvantage that it had to be stored at minus 70 degrees celsius.

Even so, Pfizer’s reputation will have been enhanced by the fact that quality was not sacrificed to speed. Analysis just published by Public Health England showed the vaccine reduces the risk of catching infection by more than 70% after a first dose alone, and drastically lowers the risk of hospitalisation and death among those who are not fully immune.

Among the over-80s, data on more than 12,000 people found at least 57% protection against coronavirus 28 days after vaccination with a single dose rising to 88% after a second dose. This will allay concerns over whether vaccines work well for older people who tend to suffer worse effects if they contract Covid-19.

A recent Israeli study showed the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine is 85% effective against infection only two to four weeks after inoculation and the second jab is 95% effective just a week later.

Now Pfizer claims its vaccine can be stored at -15 to -20 degrees for up to two weeks and that earlier guidance that a much lower temperature was required simply reflected sensible caution. New data has been submitted to the US Food & Drug Administration and clearance, assuming it is forthcoming, will make this vaccine usable more widely.

Pfizer shares are back below $35, where I have previously suggested they represent great value. Those who followed that advice have had solid dividends to compensate for the sideways movement in the share price, while shorter term investors have had the opportunity to take profits above $40.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) is a smaller drug company specializing in immunology and oncology. Its top drug, Humira, accounts for nearly half its profits, which is great for now, but it is a worry to be so reliant on just one product in a world where new discoveries can replace old favourites.