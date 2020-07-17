Why stagflation is likely and how to protect your portfolio from it

In theory a rise in the money supply should lead to inflation. In practice, however, the relationship is far more complicated. A lot depends on what happens to that money. One of the lessons from the financial crisis was that the dominant macroeconomic models had an insufficient understanding of the banking system.

Any inflation from the last round of QE was felt in asset prices (equities, house prices) rather than in the real economy, but it would be complacent to assume the same will occur this time.

Lost down the back of the sofa

Will the extra money – £300 billion so far – be absorbed by the financial system again, like last time, or will it produce inflation in the real economy? The last QE programme, conducted in response to the 2007/2008 financial crisis, didn’t see a high period of inflation ensue – at least not in the price indices.

Fundamentally this was because the money was largely used to cover up a debt deflation on banks’ balance sheets. Over a period of years, banks had to recapitalise themselves by working off assets with illusory value and replacing them with the cash injected by central banks.

Excessive debt led to a period of deflation, which was offset by the money pumped into the economy. The inflation was real but merely offsetting large deflationary forces. Furthermore households were already overextended heading into the crisis, meaning that debt was paid down rather than going back into the economy; consequently compounding the reduction in economic activity and slowing the velocity of money.

This kind of process was dubbed a ‘balance sheet recession’ by Richard Koo, initially in relation to the Japanese economy in earlier years but later more widely applied across the globe.

However, it is generally accepted amongst market participants that banks entered this latest crisis in a far better state. Having spent the last few years adhering to the Basel III regulations, banks were required to hold higher levels of capital against their liabilities.

Therefore less money may need to be absorbed by banks’ balance sheets this time. The UK consumer has also used the lockdown period to pay down debt and increase savings, meaning there is cash on the sidelines to come into the economy over the coming months. Household debt was already at more modest levels entering the crisis, at a debt-to-income ratio of 127% in Q4 2019 compared to 147% in 2007.

This backdrop implies the deflationary deleveraging this time should be far weaker, and that overt inflation is more likely to occur. There is the potential, however, for UK banks to have problems with the bounce back loan programme.

These loans are guaranteed by the government but sit on banks’ balance sheets and are administered by them. For reputational reasons it will be hard for the banks to chase repayment or declare defaults, so they may find themselves holding more capital against these possible outcomes. In addition to this, we have to consider the impact of the crisis in the real economy on banks’ balance sheets.

Banks will have to hold more capital against loans as they sour, and will have to take provisions against expected losses in the coming quarters. These additional buffers will be a drain on the monetary system.

Furthermore UK corporates did enter the crisis with high debt levels, increasing their fragility. According to the OECD, UK non-financial corporations faced the fifth highest debt-to-surplus ratio in the developed world.

Although, to be fair, their debt service ratio is relatively low at 35%. All in all, we do think the deflationary impact of one of the most severe recessions in our history will offset much of the impact of QE.

Conclusion: Scylla or Charybdis?

Ordinarily a sudden drop in economic activity should be deflationary in impact. However, as we have argued above, we are already seeing a burst of cost-push inflation thanks to social distancing and health regulations which is likely to continue in the coming months, perhaps the next year.

Accompanied by spiralling unemployment, the result could be a period of stagflation.

Could this continue for a prolonged period? It is easy to see the weak growth part of the situation persisting. We are about to see a tsunami of unemployment which will likely lead to a prolonged slump and to hysteresis: economists’ term for the permanent loss of productive capacity, thanks to the degradation and obsolescence of skills in the workforce.

As for the longer-term prospects for inflation, we are not convinced. Our base case would be a reduction in social distancing restrictions next year, which reverses some of the inflationary impact.

In fact, should the economic news in the final quarter of the year be truly awful, then an easing of restrictions could come sooner than expected and downward pressure on cost inflation emerge.

The open question is about the impact of monetary expansion. As we have argued above, the reduction in demand and need to deleverage should provide offsetting deflationary impulses.

However, we would argue that there is a lurking danger that the Bank of England’s independence is under threat.

The Bank’s mandate is to control inflation, not to finance government spending. While it believes buying government debt is necessary to ride out the crisis by ensuring liquidity in the financial system, it will continue to do so.

When it believes the government is issuing excessive debt to finance everyday spending, it may baulk at doing so. If the Bank stops buying, borrowing costs could rise very quickly. In fact, the likely result of this scenario would be the end of Bank of England independence, which could prompt a loss of confidence in UK debt.

Our base case is, therefore, that we are going to get inflation in the next few quarters; and that the inflation will be accompanied by a recession, thereby fulfilling the definition of stagflation.

Whether we are going to see a longer period of stagflation is less sure; because of the deflationary impact of the recession and the fact the increased costs will at least subside, if not reverse, in the new year.

However, we don’t think the possibility of a medium-term period of inflation can be discounted. Firstly, if infections rise and a nervous population demands it, the government could impose more onerous restrictions and perhaps even more lockdowns.

Secondly, the government may be tempted to push back on central bank independence and demand that the Bank prints money and directly injects it into the economy.

This course of action would also have the helpful effect of reducing the government debt burden by inflating it away. A long shot, maybe, but a real risk which would have seemed impossible from a Conservative government as recently as early February.

Certainly Paul Tucker, former deputy governor of the Bank of England, believes the BoE has already taken steps down this road and that consequently its independence is in question.

Protection

A period of stagflation would mean weak economic growth and inflation. On an asset class basis this outcome would be poor for equities over the medium term, thanks to the impact of a recession.

Rising costs would eat into profits and struggling consumers would be less likely to cope with price rises. Nominal bonds would also suffer as inflation ate away at their gains.

Inflation-linked bonds would do well, however, guaranteeing a real return. This is the logic that has seen Ruffer Investment Company hold 32% of NAV in index-linkers.

The managers are particularly concerned about the impact of government spending as a response to the pandemic on inflation, as we discussed in our latest note on the trust.

Commodities could also benefit in our view. Apart from gold, which would benefit as a store of value, the producers of industrial commodities (such as oil or agricultural commodities) could also pass on price rises.

How this would work through the income statement of these companies, and whether the producers would be net beneficiaries after accounting for falling demand, is a more complex question however.

Last week we published a note on BlackRock Energy and Resources Income (LSE:BERI), which balances exposure to the traditional commodities with a growing allocation to ‘energy transition’ stocks; which are likely to be the recipients of greater regulatory assistance in the coming years.

Within equities, investors should probably prefer defensive industries. In other words those which are able to pass on costs to consumers: consumer staples for example, as well as healthcare and utilities (taking into consideration regulatory price caps). The portfolio of Troy Income & Growth (LSE:TIGT) has strong biases to staples and healthcare, which would benefit it in such an environment over the medium term, though in the short-term the market may overlook these companies' ability to pass on prices.

We will be publishing an updated research note on this trust in the near future.

In our view, these defensives should also include many digital industries. As we discussed in a recent strategy note, software and internet companies – which are light on capital and with increasing returns to scale – have been behaving like defensives on the downside.

We believe this trend could well continue in a ‘stagflationary’ environment, as they offer essential goods and services with capital light business models which mean they are less affected by input price rises.

Labour would be a relatively muted source of inflation in a stagflation scenario, as unemployment would be high, meaning workers’ bargaining power would be low. Scottish Mortgage has a portfolio full of such companies.

And in a stagflationary environment interest rates would likely remain low, which would support the valuation of their portfolio, as we discussed in our recent note. Another option that is less exposed to ‘extreme’ growth is Allianz Technology Trust (LSE:ATT), which offers a relatively concentrated specialist exposure to global technology stocks.

In recent months ATT has moved more into companies positioned to benefit from remote working and a stay-at-home environment, including software companies providing cyber security, workforce collaboration, video streaming, and communication services. All of which benefit from capital-light business models and increasing returns to scale.

