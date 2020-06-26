Why Tesco remains the City’s favourite grocer after Q1 results

The pandemic remains the central theme and Tesco has certainly stepped up to the plate in response.

The full-year results in April made mention of the 30% uplift in sales in the midst of panic buying. Now, a more even assessment can be made, and like-for-like first quarter sales showing an increase of 8.2% are proof that Tesco is maintaining its dominant position.

Within this number for the 13 weeks ended 30 May, online sales rose 48.5% in the period (and 90% in May) as the group was galvanised into action, increasing capacity to 1.3 million orders per week versus a previous 600,000, and at a minimal cost of £4 million. This in turn has resulted in a projection of sales totalling £2 billion through this channel for the year.

The improvement in sales resulting from the outbreak has, not surprisingly, been mirrored elsewhere within the group. Convenience stores sales rose 9.9% in the UK, Booker’s retail sales improved by 23.5% and Jack’s, which has not featured in previous updates, is now running on sales of £100,000 per week.

Overall, despite the fact that shopping frequency has dropped by a third, this has been more than offset by a basket size which has increased by two-thirds. The Aldi price match is showing some signs of success, and there has been a noticeable increase of customers buying non-food items as the lockdown bit, such as toys, electricals, stationery and general home goods.

Nor has Tesco been resting on its laurels strategically. The previous acquisition of Booker is looking to have been an increasingly astute move, the tie-up with Carrefour will provide further firepower, and the disposal of the Asian unit, when agreed, should add a further £8 billion to the coffers. In addition, Tesco has decided that the Polish unit is surplus to requirements and the sale is progressing and expected to raise some £180 million.