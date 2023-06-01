Interactive Investor

Why there’s plenty of life in these dinosaur stocks

1st June 2023 08:55

the interactive investor team from interactive investor

You can also listen on: SpotifyApple PodcastsAmazonGoogle Podcasts

For a number of years, disruptive growth stocks looking to shake up the status quo were the place to be. But with interest rates on the rise, there could be a new set of winners – the old-guard companies that had been written off. This week's guest is Ben Lofthouse, fund manager of Henderson International Income (LSE:HINT) investment trust, who calls these companies ‘dinosaur stocks’ and thinks they are primed for a return to prominence. Find out the sectors and types of companies he is backing, and why they could be a good addition to your portfolio.

Join the conversation by emailing us at OTM@ii.co.uk. Ask a question, tell us what you want us to talk about, or simply share your views.

On The Money is an interactive investor (ii) podcast. For more investment news and ideas, visit www.ii.co.uk/stock-market-news.

These articles are provided for information purposes only.  Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties.  The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.

Get more news and expert articles direct to your inbox

Editor's Picks

Shares for the future: one of my 26 good value shares just hit a record high

about 7 hours ago

Terry Smith sells Amazon after less than two years

about 11 hours ago

Stockwatch: can Marks & Spencer shares continue to climb wall of worry?

about 12 hours ago

Ian Cowie: how to buy AI stock winners on the cheap

1 day ago

Bond Watch: why 2024 may be a bad year for defaults

about 11 hours ago

Can these three big firms avoid major pay row?

about 13 hours ago

Top 10 most-popular investment funds: May 2023

1 day ago

Should ‘Sell in May’ investors buy back in June?

1 day ago

When it’s time to start spending: how to spend your wealth and cut your tax bill

2 days ago