Why these investment trust discounts are too cheap to ignore

22nd June 2023 08:56

the interactive investor team from interactive investor

Despite more than 18 months of widening discounts across the private equity investment trust sector, some investors remain sceptical over whether the valuations for unlisted companies have fallen enough in response to interest rate rises. This week, Kyle is joined by Andrew Bell, chief executive officer of Witan (LSE:WTAN) investment trust, to consider whether these discounts have been overdone, which may create some potential bargain opportunities for your portfolio.

