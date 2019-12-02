Why we just bought this biotech fund

In our demonstration portfolios we only invest in Unit Trust and OEICs. This is because there are more of them, they tend not to have a bid / offer spread any more , they haven’t got the additional complication of discounts and premiums, and they cover fixed income and equity sectors along with managed funds (which can invest in both).

The Biotech funds demonstrate that if a particular area of the market is doing well, then we would expect this to be reflected in the Unit Trusts, OEICs, Investment Trusts and ETFs (assuming funds are available).

Over the long term there are several reasons why the Healthcare and Biotech sectors will continue to grow in importance. Life expectancy continues to increase and as people live longer they require more prescription drugs and more healthcare. As developing countries get richer their populations will expect better medical services, which will also increase the demand for drugs. With developments in gene technology, and the rapid expansion of computer power, scientists are better equipped than ever to understand how diseases progress, and to develop tools to fight them.

Last week we invested in the AXA Framlington Biotech fund. We’ve been in and out of this fund many times since we launched towards the end of 2010. In 2011 it was in the top 10% of all the funds that we analyse, and it was there again the following year. In 2013 it was the best performing fund with an annual return of 65%. In 2014 the Indian funds took top spot, but the AXA Framlington Biotech fund came in fourth having gone up a further 47%. 2015 started well, but then it fell sharply in the second half of the year.

Here’s a graph showing its performance since the beginning of 2012.