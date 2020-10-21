Wild’s Winter Portfolios return for 2020-21

Source: interactive investor. Includes buying/selling costs and stamp duty. Past performance is no guide to future performance. Investments and the income from them can go down as well as up and you may not get back the original investment.

Why does the winter portfolio strategy work?

While there are no conclusive studies that neatly explain the outperformance of stock markets during the winter months, there are plenty of theories, some more plausible than others. There are also some obvious reasons why individual stocks do better at this time of year.

“One theory attributes the anomaly to seasonal affective disorder (SAD),” Mr Eckett tells us. “This argues that as nights lengthen in the autumn investors become more risk averse, which drives prices down such that by the end of October prices are artificially depressed and ready to bounce back, reverting to their “normal” levels. The opposite happens in the spring: as days lengthen investors become less risk averse, which drives prices up, such that by the end of April prices are artificially high and ready to correct back to their normal levels. It’s an interesting hypothesis. Although, if it was true, one might expect the same to apply in the antipodes (e.g. Australia) but with a timescale shifted by six months - but this does not happen.”

Perhaps more likely is that far more money flows into the market over the winter months. This occurs at the end of long summer holidays for big players at financial institutions on Wall Street and the Square Mile. While the City no longer shuts down for the cricket, horse racing and rowing at Henley, it is probable that some of the big trading decisions are left until everyone is back in the office. Investment strategies deployed in the following months increase liquidity and boost sentiment.

Most investors will have heard of the Santa rally, when equity markets historically have done well in the weeks leading up to Christmas. You could attribute this to seasonal optimism, or, more likely, end of calendar-year window dressing of portfolios by funds and investment houses. Selling losers and buying successful stocks flatters the numbers that determine City bonuses.



Then, in the spring, at the end of the financial winter, investors take advantage of tax-efficient products in the run up to tax year-end. In what is often referred to as ISA season, many investors rush to use their tax-free allowance in the final days, weeks and months of the tax year. So-called ‘early birds’ then use their ISA allowance as soon as the new tax year begins.

Among obvious drivers of individual stocks or sectors is the retail industry, where investors will guess whether or not consumers are spending heavily on Christmas presents. There are often seasonal swings for the pubs sector too, often dependent on results demonstrating the financial impact of weather, good or bad, on our drinking habits over the summer.

The ongoing coronavirus crisis means this year might be very different. And, as usual, there will be some significant and potentially market-moving events occurring during this winter season.

Events to monitor over the next six months

Every year I issue a sensible warning about the risk involved in stock market investing, and how a number of events in the diary could cause share prices to reverse. This year is no different.

Just three days into this year’s strategy we have the US presidential election on 3 November, when Donald Trump will discover if Americans have the stomach for another four years of his unique approach to the presidency. Currently, pro-regulation Democrat Joe Biden leads the opinion polls. This might not normally be well-received by financial markets, but that could all change if Biden decides to push the button on massive fiscal stimulus.

Meanwhile, as US presidential candidates prepare for their final TV debate, UK politicians are testing the nerve of EU negotiators as Brexit trade talks remain on a knife edge. The outcome of last-ditch discussions will have repercussions for UK-focused stocks.

So will Covid-19 and the search for a vaccine. A magic cure might be many months away and, in the meantime, lockdowns will continue to have a significant impact on UK unemployment and economic growth. Expensive job support schemes will also need funding, so expect talk of tax hikes to be a common theme. However, on the flipside, a viable vaccine and mass vaccination programme would be a major catalyst for the global economy and financial markets.

Of course, other potential banana skins await unsuspecting investors, among them US-China relations, conflict in the Middle East, North Korea, Russian hackers, the list goes on. However, we’ve been here before, and this is the time of year when stock markets do best.

We’ll be unveiling the constituents of both winter portfolios on Friday 30 October and will issue monthly updates until the strategy ends in April.

