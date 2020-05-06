ii Winter Portfolios 2019-20: beating the market in a crash

The past few months have been some of the most turbulent in stock market history. None will need reminding of the human cost of the coronavirus pandemic, and most investors will be nursing some level of financial loss after the global health crisis wiped trillions of dollars off global asset prices.

Between the 20 February, when selling began in earnest, and 23 March, when many global stock markets reached their nadir, the domestic indices FTSE 100, FTSE 250 and AIM had fallen 33%, 40% and 39% respectively. Overseas, the Dow Jones and German Dax slumped by 36%, the S&P 500 34%, Nasdaq Composite nearly 30% and Japanese Nikkei 28%.

While there remains great debate about the shape of any recovery – a V-shaped appears to have been dismissed, so will it be U-shaped or W-shaped? – there is little doubt that April was one of the best months for returns that many can remember, certainly for hard-hit small-caps and tech stocks.

The AIM All-Share index topped the table of global markets, rising 18.8% last month, and the Nasdaq was up over 15%. The FTSE 100 managed a modest 4% improvement, with gains capped by losses among index heavyweights BP (LSE:BP.), Royal Dutch Shell (LSE:RDSB) and HSBC (LSE:HSBA).

How our winter portfolios performed this time

It is important to examine the current circumstances before analysing the performance of the two interactive investor Winter Portfolios. Regular readers will know that we launched our pair of data-driven seasonal strategies six years ago, and that both had outperformed the FTSE 350 benchmark index every year until the beginning of the 2019-2020 winter season.

Both the Consistent Winter Portfolio and higher-risk Aggressive Winter Portfolio, which relaxes the entry criteria only very slightly in return for much higher potential returns, have endured the toughest market conditions ever encountered, yet have emerged with respectable performances for the winter period 31 October to 30 April.

Consistent Winter Portfolio Compiling the two winter portfolios is straightforward. The Consistent portfolio is a basket of five FTSE 350 stocks with the most stable track record of returns over the past decade. Each has risen every year for the past 10 years.

Aggressive Winter Portfolio For the Aggressive Winter Portfolio, the FTSE 350 constituents must have delivered the highest average annual returns over the winter. While average returns are our primary criterion, stocks must also have risen over the winter months in at least nine of the past 10 years.

Until the coronavirus crash toward the end of February, both portfolios were thrashing the FTSE 350 index. The consistent basket of shares was up 14.9% on 20 February versus just 3.9% for the benchmark index. The aggressive portfolio was up 17% but had been even higher earlier in the strategy.

Clearly, March did significant damage. Our Consistent Winter Portfolio fell 14.7% during the months, slightly less than the FTSE 350’s 15.2% decline. But growth stocks were hit hardest in the market rout, leaving our aggressive portfolio down over 30% in March, twice as much as the benchmark index. At its worst, the portfolio was down 48% based on closing prices versus the FTSE 350’s 32% plunge.

Sticking to the rules pays off

This is a six-month portfolio designed to be bought on one date (31 October or 1 November), then held until being sold on 30 April the following year. And by not panicking, investors who followed the strategy as intended would have seen the final month in our seasonal strategy repair a lot of the damage done in March.

As world central banks took a “whatever it takes” approach to propping up economies and the global financial system, the consistent portfolio rallied 9.6% in April and the aggressive portfolio a stunning 17.7%, far exceeding the FTSE 350’s 4.8% rise.

That left the consistent portfolio down a modest 6.1% for the six-month winter period, compared with an 18.44% decline for the FTSE 350. At one stage on 30 April, the final day of the strategy, the consistent portfolio was down just 1%. Include dividends, it was down 5.7% overall.

The aggressive portfolio was just a fraction behind with a drop of 18.63% - it was down as little as 14% on the last day of the strategy - so no worse than the wider stock market.

While both portfolios posted a loss for the first time in their six-year history, it is perhaps worth reminding ourselves that the consistent portfolio’s -5.7% total return would have put it among the best-performing funds during the six-month period, and the capital loss of 6.1% ahead of most of the main global indices – France fell 20%, Germany 16%, Nikkei 12% and the Dow Jones 10%.

Winter Portfolio loyalists still boast big profits

And long-term fans of interactive investor’s Winter Portfolios, who invested for each of the first five seasons and invested in the 2019-20 portfolios - will still be quids in, even after this year’s plunge.

Buying the maiden Aggressive Winter Portfolio at the end of October 2014 and selling the following 30 April, reinvesting the proceeds into the 2015-16 portfolio and repeating the process each year, would have generated a return of 96.7%, including all commission and stamp duty, prior to the 2019-20 portfolios. Doing the same with the consistent portfolio would have returned 52.7%. For the FTSE 350, it was 26.8% including dividends.

If you had reinvested the proceeds of each winter portfolio in the following year’s equivalent basket of shares, then invested in the 2019-20 portfolios, owners of the Aggressive Winter Portfolio would still be sitting on a profit of 58.2% over the six years. The Consistent Winter Portfolio is up 42.3%.

Consistent Winter Portfolio