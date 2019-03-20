Will 5G give IQE a new lease of life?

Despite a slowing smartphone market, there are reasons to think former AIM star IQE can return to form.

Despite a slowing smartphone market, there are reasons to think former AIM star IQE (LSE:IQE) can return to form.

Now that the stock market euphoria over semiconductor wafers firm IQE is well and truly over, today's annual results provide an opportunity to look afresh at this former AIM rising star.

The 2018 figures were predictably weak after Cardiff-based IQE shocked markets in November by reporting greatly reduced short-term demand for the Vertical Cavity Surface Emitting Lasers (VCSEL) wafer technology in which its photonics division specialises.

Facial recognition in mobile phone handsets is one potential use of VCSEL, alongside various Internet of Things applications. Compounding the supply chain disruption affecting demand for VCSEL has been softness in the smartphone market.

Just as excitement over IQE's role in the Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) growth story helped shares soar 300% in 2017, so the stock has become the subject of volatility every time there are jitters or trading disappointments in relation to the tech giant.

Recent updates from the industry have raised questions over demand for Apple products, including the iPhone XR using face ID. The smartphone weakness triggered a sharp deterioration in the IQE share price from its peak of 174p in November 2017 to 56p a year later.

This was partly driven by short-sellers who viewed the stock as over-valued at a 30x price/earnings (PE) multiple. More than 8% of shares are currently out on loan, which is a significant level for an AIM-traded stock.

An 8% decline in photonics revenues meant sales overall for 2018 were only up 1.1% to £156.3 million, with profits before tax 43% lower at £14 million. Chief executive Dr Drew Nelson said this result "overshadows and disguises the excellent position and prospects of IQE".

He predicted a return to strong growth for the photonics business in 2019, with emerging opportunities in 5G technologies also contributing to an expected overall revenue increase this year. Operational improvements and capacity expansions that have been in progress for the last two years will also complete in the first half, Dr Nelson added.

Alongside its leadership position in VCSELs, IQE is at the forefront of the next generation of millimetre wave wireless communications technology for 5G infrastructure.