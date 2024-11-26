Will the recent China rally be a flash in the pan?

China is inherently a challenging proposition for many professional investors. While they concur that there are many innovative and well-run Chinese businesses, their biggest concerns generally revolve around the ongoing troubles of the property sector, the autocratic and unpredictable Chinese government, and ongoing geopolitical tensions – which are likely to ramp up further with the return of Donald Trump to the US presidency.

Overbearing regulation has already hit China’s technology and education sectors hard in recent years, worrying investors such as Peter Hewitt, manager of the multi-manager CT Managed Portfolio Trust.

Political risk

Hewitt warns: “With an authoritarian government, you never know what will be next in terms of restrictive actions against companies or sectors.

“The Chinese government has form in this area, so it is a matter of when, not if, there are further actions. For me, that rules out holding a specialist Chinese investment trust.”

Hewitt prefers to get limited and flexible China exposure through a broad Asia or emerging market fund, looking for “a significant underweight relative to the benchmark index”.

But how far is such a wide berth justified? Could recent policy announcements and September’s associated stock market rally be a harbinger of better days to come for patient China-watchers? And how could the Trump effect play out in reality?

Policy moves aimed to boost shares and property

It’s undoubtedly the case that China’s post-Covid economic slowdown has been wide-ranging and persistent. Edmund Harriss, chief investment officer at Guinness Global Investors, explains it has been underpinned by draconian Covid lockdowns, a policy-induced real estate slowdown and local government funding shortages as land sales dried up.

“In recognition that the government’s 5% GDP growth target this year may not be reached, there has been a series of significant policy moves,” says Harriss.

The first tranche of these monetary stimuli, in late September, was aimed at tackling deflation and boosting the property and equity markets. It included changes to policies on second-home deposits and mortgage rates, plus a social housing policy to reduce the number of unsold properties. Interest rates were cut by 0.5% and further cuts promised, and there were also measures to support share buybacks. Those initiatives produced a welcome market rally, with some China funds delivering 20%-plus returns in September.

The most recent policy announcement, on 11 November, introduced a huge five-year debt swap programme for heavily indebted local governments.

As Nicholas Yeo, head of China equities at abrdn, observes, this could enable them “to pay salaries and invest in economic development, without resorting to fire sales of assets or squeezing corporations with penalties and back taxes just to discharge their debt obligations”. Yeo describes this reduction of local government debt as a crucial move to get local economies moving.

Investors, however, were looking for more consumer-oriented announcements – and the result, as Harriss puts it, has been “an expectations mismatch”.

He explains: “The market is looking for a large and immediate consumer boost similar to the post-2008 package. The government is looking at longer-term structural changes. The big number has appeared ($1.6 trillion, of which $0.8 trillion is new money), but not as a direct consumer injection.”

China concerns

At Kepler Partners, research analyst Ryan Lightfoot-Aminoff agrees that the government’s targets for stimulus don’t seem to match the market’s hopes and expectations.

“We would caution that the Chinese government repeatedly mentions its 'common prosperity’ goal when announcing measures, which may not align with the hopes of outside investors,” he points out. That’s been reflected in the fact that state-owned enterprise stocks rather than those of private businesses have enjoyed the biggest boost since the stimuli announcements began.

Additionally, there are concerns that China may be reluctant to risk over-stimulating the economy in case it results in more of the price bubbles that have caused problems in the past (property being an obvious example).

However, China-watchers think there is likely to be more policy news to come. Yeo suggests that direct policies to boost domestic consumption and support the property sector may be held back until government meetings in December and March.

“We anticipate more fiscal support and structural reforms to come through in 205, as failure to provide additional stimulus could harm China’s policy credibility and risk a deflationary loop,” he says.

Harriss agrees that what’s already been done is significant and “could well be augmented,” pointing to recent better-than-expected manufacturing confidence measures as evidence that economic conditions in China may be improving. But it’ll take time for the market to absorb the changes and reflect them in share price improvements.