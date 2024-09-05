Will these new fund labels help investors?
Four new fund labels have been introduced for investors seeking to invest in sustainable stocks. Kyle Caldwell explains how they can help.
5th September 2024 09:04
You can also listen on: Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Amazon, Google Podcasts
One of the challenges facing fund investors is the huge amount of choice. For those looking for a fund that invests in sustainable stocks, there is the added complication of various approaches. To make it easier to narrow down the choice, four new fund labels have been introduced for investors who are seeking to align their portfolios with their values. To find out about these new labels and how they can help investors, Kyle is joined by Miranda Seath, director, market insight and fund sectors, at the Investment Association.
Kyle Caldwell is funds and investment education editor at interactive investor.
