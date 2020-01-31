World peace and end of terrorism are this stock’s only threat

Few companies can claim to be world leaders, but Avon Rubber (LSE:AVON) claims leadership in two industries. Perhaps that is why investors have chased its share price up to £24.45, valuing the enterprise at about 30 times adjusted profit.

Transformational year for Protection

Avon describes this year as “transformational”, a year in which it demonstrated that the bigger of its two divisions, Avon Protection, was much more than a single product company supplying a very big contract for the US Department of Defense.

For a decade, Avon Protection, responsible for 72% of the company’s revenue, was the exclusive supplier of the M50 General Respirator, but in 2018 its 10-year contract expired, and investors wondered what would happen next. Now we know.

While it negotiates a new five-year “sustainment” contract, Avon remains the sole-source supplier of the M50, albeit in reduced numbers, and it has replaced the reduction in business with two further sole-source contracts, also with the DoD, to supply more specialised masks.

The new masks, the M53A1 mask system designed for special operations and the M69 aircrew mask system, took five years to co-develop with the US D0D and bring into production, so Avon Protection was hard at work long before the potential cliff-edge of the end of M50 contract. The company says the new contracts solidify its position as the “principal choice” of the US DoD for Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) protection systems.

It is also finding new customers around the World, exemplified by the sale of the MCM100 deep-water rebreather (used in deep dive operations like mine clearance) to the Norwegian military in 2019, a sole source contract to supply the new UK General Service Respirator, and a 143% increase in revenue from non-US military customers to £32.4 million in 2019 (18% of Avon Rubber’s total revenue).

Although the US is the focus of Avon Rubber’s efforts because it spends 45% of all global military expenditure, the company believes it can replace aging equipment in Europe because NATO countries have committed to increase military spending to 2% of GDP.

Selling more kit to more customers

The other major strategic developments involve acquisitions and disposals. After the year-end, Avon Rubber acquired Ceradyne from 3M for at least $91 million, and potentially more if Ceradyne wins pending tenders.

Ceradyne supplies helmets and body armour, primarily to the US military, although here too Avon Protection sees a “clear opportunity” to sell to other militaries, and police forces. The acquisition is a big one, potentially costing four times annual profit, but at approximately 10 times Ceradyne’s EBITDA it may not be extravagantly priced and advances Avon Protection’s strategy, which is to sell an increasing amount of kit to a growing list of customers: