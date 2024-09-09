A mere 9% of self-employed workers can correctly answer three basic pension questions with middle-aged cohort faring worst, new interactive investor research finds.

Self-employed workers aged 35-54 were the worst performers, with only 5% giving the correct answers to all three questions

A greater percentage of self-employed men answered all three questions correctly (12% versus 5% for self-employed women).

The research underscores the need for greater pension education and support for self-employed workers

Self-employed workers often miss out on the structured support that employees receive regarding pensions, which can lead to a significant gap in awareness and engagement.

To mark Pension Awareness Week, interactive investor, the UK’s second-largest DIY investment platform, has published new data revealing a worrying lack of basic pension knowledge among self-employed workers.

Fewer than one in 10 (9%) respondents could answer three simple pension questions correctly, according to a poll of 700 self-employed workers conducted by strategic insight consultancy Opinium for interactive investor between 29 July and 5 August 2024.

The data is taken from the upcoming interactive investor Self-employed Wealth and Pension report, which offers unique insights into pension wealth, financial resilience, and attitudes toward retirement planning among self-employed workers.

We asked the following three basic pension questions:

1. Currently, at what age can someone start taking money out of a SIPP or personal pension? Answer: 55

2. Are pensions exempt from inheritance tax (IHT)? Answer: Yes

3. What percentage of your pension can you withdraw tax-free? Answer: 25%

Middle-aged cohort least knowledgeable

The 35-54 age group performed the worst, with only 5% answering all three questions correctly, compared to 14% and 8% among the 55+ and 18-34 age groups, respectively.

Fewer than one in five (19%) self-employed workers in the 35-54 age bracket knew they could withdraw a 25% tax-free lump sum from their pension, compared with 22% of those aged 18-34 and 46% of those aged 55+.

The 35-54 group also ranked last for correct answers to the IHT question (22% versus 33% among the 18-34 cohort and 37% among the 55+ group).

However, the 18-24 age group struggled most with the question about the age at which individuals can start taking money out of a pension, with 22% of the cohort answering correctly, compared to 25% of those aged 35-54 and 45% of those aged 55+.

Gender differences

The study also revealed a pension knowledge gap between the sexes. Most notably, a larger percentage of men knew that 25% of a pension can be taken tax-free (35% of men versus 25% of women). A similar pattern was observed for the question on IHT exemption, with over a third (34%) of men answering correctly, compared to 26% of women.

Overall, a higher percentage of self-employed men answered all three questions correctly (12% versus 5% for self-employed women).