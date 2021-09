Xeros Technology Q&A: hear the latest from this AIM firm

Xeros Technology Group develops patented polymer bead systems with multiple identified potential commercial applications, which are used mostly in the commercial laundry market. It has begun the roll-out of 25kg capacity washing machines, which exclusively use the company's patented polymer bead cleaning system. Its polymer bead technologies have a range of potential applications in other industries including domestic laundry, leather processing, garment finishing, and metal cleaning. It has its operations in Europe and North America. It earns revenues from the sale/provision of polymer bead cleaning equipment, consumables, and services. Xeros Technology is a platform technology company that is reinventing water-intensive industrial and commercial processes by reducing water and chemistry usage with its polymer technologies.

