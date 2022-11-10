Your questions answered

You can also listen on: Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Amazon, Google Podcasts

How many funds should I invest in? Are bonds the key to a guaranteed income in retirement? Does compounding work for growth-style funds and investment trusts that don't pay a dividend? Becky and Kyle have the answers, plus City expert and ii’s Head of Markets Richard Hunter tackles your questions on currencies and energy shares.

As ever, our answers are not personal recommendations to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy.

Becky O'Connor is an independent pensions and savings expert. Kyle Caldwell is Collectives Editor at interactive investor.