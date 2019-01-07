Interactive Investor launches Super 60

interactive investor, one of the UK’s leading digital investment platforms, has launched Super 60; a rigorously selected range of investment funds, investment trusts and exchange traded funds identified by interactive investor’s expert Investment Committee.

The ii Super 60 investments include passive options and actively managed investments, across all the major markets and asset types. Plus, the list includes low cost, core, income, smaller cap and adventurous options. Transparency is key, with the full methodology involved in the fund selection readily available in the Super 60 section of the interactive investor website.

A wide choice

Some rated lists concentrate purely on funds and fail to consider their investor base, which may in many cases prefer investment trusts and ETFs. The Super 60 list addresses this imbalance by deliberately looking at the full collective investment universe, choosing the best in class for each sector. This may mean that some categories will favour one asset type over another. For example, in the property sector, only investment trusts are selected, because their closed ended structure is more appropriate for this illiquid asset class.

Richard Wilson, CEO, interactive investor says: “In a crowded investment universe which can be difficult to navigate, this list represents what we consider to be the best in class and comes with a steer on how these funds might fit into a portfolio. Super 60 is the result of rigorous, intensive, independent research from interactive investor’s experts and we are proud to launch it. Super 60 is driven by unbiased, in-house research, not commercial relationships and this is absolutely paramount to us.”

Moira O’Neill, Head of Personal Finance, interactive investor, says: “The list is designed to offer a filtered selection appropriate for all investors, whether they are new to investing or experienced. Our objective is to provide a menu of high-quality investment choices across a broad variety of markets and investment types."

Methodology

The cost of holding a fund or trust is of course a consideration when assessing whether an investment offers value for money, but interactive investor’s analysis is in no way driven by special discounts or other commercial considerations. As such, the Super 60 investments are chosen purely on their own merits.

Our selection process features seven key elements, all overseen by interactive investor’s Investment Committee. The seven-stage process begins with an initial screening of the entire collective investment universe, followed by an overall assessment to ensure the funds and trusts that have been identified offer good value for money for investors.

The performance of the funds and trusts is then analysed, along with risk profiling and additional qualitative research to support the recommendations. Once completed, the findings are then discussed among interactive investor’s analysts and investment experts, after which approved funds and trusts can be included within the Super 60.

But this is not the end of the process. The Super 60 will be monitored on an ongoing basis for any red flags, such as fund manager changes, under performance or, for investment trusts, trading at a persistent premium, which will be communicated to interactive investor’s customers.