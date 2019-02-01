ii Super 60 methodology

Initial screening

We look at all available tradeable options in the selection process for our rated list. Using various filtering criteria, detailed below, we generate a universe of viable funds for full review and discussion.

Investment Filters

Must be tradeable on our platform

Exclude funds that are either sub-scale or experiencing capacity issues

Must be sufficiently liquid to allow for daily dealing

GBP version chosen where possible and suitable: unhedged share classes are usually preferred1 meaning investors may be exposed to currency risk

Minimum track record of one year - preferably three

Cost assessment

We next assess the charging structure of each fund in the universe to ensure that it provides reasonable value for money.

Cost Filters

We typically avoid investments where there is an initial charge

The Ongoing Charges Figure (OCF) must be reasonable and not significantly higher than its peer group average.

The cheapest share class available is chosen where more than one class exists



Performance analysis

Performance is analysed over both short and longer time periods, to identify those actively managed funds and trusts that have delivered consistently superior returns compared with their relevant peer groups. In the case of passive funds, the key performance indicator is tracking error versus the relevant market index – the tighter, the better. This ensures that these investments provide exactly what they say on the tin.

Final constituents are typically selected because they have delivered consistently superior returns (or lower tracking errors in the case of passive funds) compared with their relevant peer group. However, the list may occasionally include a few deliberately 'contrarian' choices where the investment style pursued by the manager has not been in favour, but where we believe past performance and/or the current investing environment suggest a change in fortunes may be due

Risk profiling

Outsized historical returns are sometimes generated by managers who take inappropriately high risks. Consequently, the rating process focuses on identifying managers who have demonstrated that they can deliver the strongest risk-adjusted returns

To do this we quantitatively analyse the risk profile of all candidates using various metrics including Sharpe ratios, information ratios, volatility, tracking errors and gearing where applicable. We eliminate investments with poor risk characteristics relative to their peers.

Qualitative assessment

In addition to analysing historical performance data, we subject investments to qualitative due diligence. We consider factors including manager track record and yields, and, where relevant, portfolio liquidity and capacity. For investment trusts we also analyse dealing spreads and share price discount or premium to underlying asset value.

Depending on the asset class, we examine specific fund characteristics. For example, for equity funds we look for any significant style drift, while for bond funds we consider the credit profile of holdings and duration of portfolio.

Qualitative analysis allows us to look in more detail at the how the investment is run by the manager. We examine how the fund manager firm operates, its reputation, management team experience, investment style and process.

In addition to our own due diligence we use analysis from our data providers, Financial Express (Trustnet) and Morningstar, where this is available. This allows us to consider external reviews and ratings of the investments as well as our own in-house assessment.

Selection and approval

By this point in the process we will have distilled the original investment universe down to around 260 high quality funds, investment trusts and ETFs . From this shortlist we now identify a final 60 investments that we believe to be the most suitable candidates for the 15x5 matrix of asset groups and investment categories described above.

The final ‘Super 60’ list is brought for discussion and approval at a Selection Committee made up of internal experts from interactive investor, Money Observer and Moneywise. The committee will also engage with other investment experts as required.

The process, selection and ongoing management of the Super 60 is also monitored and ratified by the Investment Committee of ii.

Review and refresh

We maintain regular contact with the management companies of all investments on the Super 60 recommended list, to ensure that each selection continues to be managed in line with our expectations. A detailed fund questionnaire is completed each year for each Super 60 investment, covering all the key areas of our due diligence process and based on information sourced directly from the management company concerned.

One area that we monitor closely concerns liquidity risk. All Super 60 managers are required to provide interactive investor with regular updates on the liquidity profiles of their portfolios. Based on this information, we assign a holding limit for each fund that protects customers if the fund were to be deselected from the Super 60 for whatever reason. The limit is the maximum percentage of the fund’s AUM that we believe ii customers can safely hold in aggregate, without running the risk that the manager would struggle to process their combined redemption orders over a reasonably short period.

The Super 60 list is monitored continuously for ‘red flag’ events. Examples of such events include, but are not limited to, fund manager moves, soft closures or a major re-rating from external or internal sources. Breaching a holding limit (as described in the previous paragraph) also constitutes a red flag event. Investments which have experienced a red flag event are automatically placed under formal review.

In addition, the Selection Committee meets monthly to monitor the performance of the Super 60, based on quartile rankings over multiple periods. Inevitably, investments have periods of out- and under-performance, but this approach aims to identify those that are struggling for fundamental reasons rather than temporary tactical reasons. We also monitor key risk indicators such as volatility and Sharpe Ratio, to help us identify any funds whose risk-adjusted returns have been deteriorating. Passive options have their tracking error and performance reviewed to ensure they are still meeting their index objectives. We also highlight investment trusts trading at a high discount or premium to net asset value.

Any Super 60 investments identified as a possible concern because of this monthly performance review will become subject to enhanced monitoring. If the situation does not improve such that we begin to suspect an underlying problem with the investment, it is then placed under formal review.

Once a Super 60 investment has been placed under formal review, either for performance reasons or because of a red flag event, our analysts will conduct a thorough investigation, usually including an interview with the investment manager. Based on their report, the Selection Committee will make a recommendation to the Investment Committee either to retain or replace the fund within the Super 60 listing. Our goal is to reach a decision one way or another within three months of the date when the investment was placed under formal review. This gives us enough time to discuss our concern with the relevant fund manager and/or allow an opportunity for improvement. We will advise customers immediately via the ii website when any investment has been placed under formal review, and again when its fate has been decided.

Where we remove an investment from the Super 60 list, we will usually seek to replace it with a new option in the same asset group, unless we believe that there is still enough choice for investors within that asset group. The shortlist of 260 investments mentioned above acts as a 'substitute bench' for the Super 60, ensuring that replacements can be made promptly.

On a quarterly basis, the Selection Committee undertakes a full review to discuss all investments on the list and to consider if any changes should be made. We also look at potential alternatives and market events that might make changes appropriate. Any recommendation for change is then discussed, agreed and ratified by the Investment Committee.

Any changes that are made will be listed on the site, along with a rationale for the change. A quarterly update of the list is part of our regular editorial features, which also includes a list of all changes made during the quarter.

Once a year we repeat the entire selection process described above, beginning with a refresh of the entire universe of tradeable investment options and then working through the subsequent five steps that result in a final set of 60 rated investments. This ‘clean sheet’ approach ensures that we consider any new fund offerings and significant market events so that our list remains fresh. The danger with simply maintaining rated lists and not ever adopting a full review of the universe is that you might keep less attractive investments on the list for longer and miss good new opportunities.

Despite these measures to replace and refresh we do not anticipate a high rate of turnover, with most funds expected to retain their Super 60 rating over several years. This is consistent with our aim of selecting investments that should be suitable for long term investment purposes.

Are these recommendations?

No, as an execution only provider we do not provide advice involving personal recommendations. Our objective is to develop a trustworthy shortlist of rated investments from which our customers can choose their own investments.

In our experience, individual investors tend to have product type(s) they prefer, be they ETFs, funds or investment trusts, or to be primarily active or passive investors. Where possible, we try to include attractive options in each of these categories.

The Super 60 section of the ii website includes explanatory information on each asset group and investment category. Factsheets for each of the funds and trusts are updated regularly. They contain current performance and valuation metrics, as well as key statistics to help investors make their own judgements.

The Super 60 rated fund list is for information and discussion purposes only and does not form a personal recommendation to invest or otherwise. The value of an investment may fall. The investments referred to in the rated investment list may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.