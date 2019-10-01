SIPP - achieve your retirement goals sooner
Whether it is early retirement or a dream holiday, we can help you get there quicker. Add a SIPP to your account for just £10 per month.
Consolidate your accounts and benefit from
Our fixed fee covers you for multiple accounts and means you hang on to your cash.
Use the £7.99 free credit we give you every month to trade in any of your accounts**.
Our service can improve your eventual returns and your quality of life in retirement.
Get the inside track with insight and ideas from our award-winning experts.
Consolidating your investments can make it easier to manage your retirement planning. Whatever your retirement goals, our SIPP could help you achieve them.
Independent research into ii's pricing shows that the typical customer could save more than £20,000 in charges compared to percentage-based fees*, depending on the service plan you choose.
This means you could retire earlier, go on the holiday of a lifetime or pay for your children or grandchildren to go to university. It's your choice. You are in control.
Add a SIPP to your account for £10 per month
If you have a pension elsewhere, you can transfer to an ii SIPP:
- No transfer in fee
- Control your own retirement strategy and investment decisions
- Flexible pension drawdown options available
- Manage your pensions more effectively by consolidating
- Access your pension online or using our mobile app
Take control of your retirement planning with award-winning, great value investing. Add a SIPP for only £10 a month.
* Independent research by The Lang Cat: To see how investing with our Fair Flat Fees over 30 years in a SIPP compares with other providers, The Lang Cat used: • The average SIPP balance and typical top-up amounts, according to figures from HMRC; • Investment trades: 7 per year; • A 50:50 split between shares and funds; • A 5% annual return in the portfolio; • Super Investor service plan fees.
**With each Service Plan, every month we give you free credit of £7.99 to be used against any trade. Each free credit is available for 90 days. Find out more about free credit