Archie Strowger

Which assets do you personally invest in across your ii accounts?

UK large company shares.

Which are your top five holdings (in terms of % weighting) across your ii accounts?

How regularly do you monitor your portfolio?

With only one investment at the moment, I tend to talk about how it’s doing with [my parents] every few weeks.

What are your investing goals?

I want to make money for the future and to regularly invest throughout my life.

What was your first investment, and what started you on your investment journey?

I had a Child Trust Fund, which was converted to a Junior ISA (JISA). I now do regular investing each month through ii and hope to benefit from this when I’m older.



Did you find it easy to start investing?

Yes.



What has been your best investment to date?

Legal & General (LSE:LGEN).

What has been your worst investment to date?

I haven't had one yet!

Do you have any investing tips?

Not yet!