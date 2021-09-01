How to work out your attitude to risk

What is attitude to risk?

Your attitude to risk, or ‘risk appetite’, is a measure of how much investment risk you are ready to take with your money. Knowing your risk profile can help build a portfolio that suits you, ensuring investments align to a set financial goal that you are happy with.

Everyone’s experience is different and factors such as financial status, financial goals and personality play a big part in shaping what risk you’re willing to take on.

It’s important to understand your attitude to risk

Making a knee-jerk investment without considering risk is itself a risky move. Although you may get higher returns with riskier investments, you also run a higher risk of losing your money.

A big part of understanding your attitude to risk is thinking about how much money you can afford to lose – your ‘capacity for loss’. For instance, should an investment go the wrong way, would it have an impact on your standard of living? If not, are you able to weather a financial storm for the chance to see your money eventually grow?

