Pension Trading Account
Our Pension Trading Account service will close on 31 October 2023. You will need to make arrangements for the cash and assets in your account to be transferred to another provider, or returned to your main pension.
Why is the service being discontinued?
We have reviewed our service offering and have decided to withdraw products offered via third parties due to the high operating costs. We will instead focus on our core SIPP, ISA and Trading accounts, which are offered directly to customers.
As a result, we are discontinuing the Pension Trading Account and are asking our customers, in consultation with their Pension Provider, to decide what they want to do.
Key dates
|Date
|Event
|28 April 2023
|Final date we will accept an instruction to transfer assets into a PTA
|31 May 2023
|Any accounts that hold no cash or assets will be closed.
|30 June 2023
|Final date on which we will accept cash payments into your PTA from your main pension (The ability to withdraw cash back to your main pension will be unaffected)
|August 2023
|In addition to the existing monthly Service Plan fee we will begin to charge an additional Administration fee of £30 per month
|31 October 2023
|The PTA product will close and all online access to your PTA will be removed
What are my options?
As part of our service, we will facilitate any combination of the options show below.
Your options will need to be carefully considered and will depend upon your individual circumstances. We recommend that you discuss your options with your Pension Provider and an authorised Financial Advisor.
Transfer stock held in your Pension Trading Account to another provider
You can transfer the assets in your Pension Trading Account to another platform, if one is made available by your pension provider. Please speak to your pension provider to discuss what options may be possible.
Withdraw cash from your Pension Trading Account to your main pension
Your pension provider can request a withdrawal of the cash value of your PTA back to your main pension. Please note that you will need to sell any assets in order for their value to be withdrawn as cash. If you do not wish to sell the assets, they will need to be transferred to another platform as per option 1 (above).