Home >
Free Research Account
With our free research account you can:
Set up virtual portfolios
Take part in discussions
Subscribe to ii newsletters
How to use your Research Account
Click here for quick guides to help you get the most from your free Research Account
Be in the know
Taking control of your finances can be daunting. We believe that everyone has the right to start investing. That's why we give you the tools and support to build your confidence to make the right calls.
Our research account is a great place to start, allowing you to track the performance of funds, shares and trusts you're interested in, and giving you access to our newsletters and discussion boards.
Join over 1 million people using us to make better investment decisions.
Why choose interactive investor?
- We offer the widest range of investment opportunities in the UK, so you can invest on your terms
- We bring you impartial, expert intelligence from our specialists and community. So you can make better investment choices
- We give you an award winning platform and service - with tools you can trust to help you become a better investor
Virtual portfolios
- Set up multiple portfolio watchlists
- Track UK and international shares, funds, investments trusts and ETFs
- Add notes to your investments
Discussion
- Read and take part in our highly active investment discussions
- Compare different investment strategies with other private investors
- Validate your trading decisions
Newsletters
- Receive daily market commentary, insight and analysis from our award-winning editorial team
- Easy to manage your communication preferences
- Wide selection of newsletters to suit your needs
- Opt in to receive the latest product news and offers from ii
This page aims to provide you with a summary of the different investment options, tools, apps and services available to ii customers. The investments referred to may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser. Please visit the relevant product pages for more information and any associated risks. Please remember, the value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest.